The Calvinia Magistrates in Calvinia in the Northern Cape convicted Dawn Celeste Pieterdon of fraud

She was found guilty of nine counts of fraud and contravening the Birth and Death Registration Act

She ran a scheme where she nominated herself as the beneficiary of false deaths she recorded in the Home Affairs system

A Northern Cape Home Affairs employee was convicted of fraud. Images: @CrimeWatch_RSA/ X and aco Marais/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

CALVINIA, NORTHERN CAPE — The Calvinia Magistrates Court in Calvinia, Northern Cape, found the Department of Home Affairs guilty of faking the deaths of South Africans to benefit from funeral insurance payouts.

According to the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security cluster, 45-year-old Dawn Celeste Pieterson was found guilty of nine counts of fraud and two counts of contravening the Births and Deaths Registration Act. Pieterson's criminal activities began in February 2019 to September 2022. She registered South Africans who were alive as dead, and took out multiple funeral covers for them, nominating herself as a beneficiary.

The Home Affairs Minister, Leo Schreiber, welcomed her confession and said that it is a step forward in the department's quest to clean out corruption. She is expected to appear in court on 26 January 2026 for sentencing.

