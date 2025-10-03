An eight-year-old boy who was playing with his father's firearm shot and killed his seven-year-old cousin in the Eastern Cape

The incident happened in the Nothintwa area on 2 October 2025 in the afternoon, after the child found the gun in his father's bedroom

The father was arrested and released on warning and is expected to appear before the Mqanduli Magistrates' Court

EASTERN CAPE — The father of an eight-year-old boy was arrested and released on warning after his eight-year-old son shot and killed his seven-year-old cousin on 2 October 2025 in Nothintwa in the Eastern Cape.

According to IOL, the incident happened when the boy found his father's licensed firearm in his bedroom. He then pointed the gun at his cousin. A shot went off, and his cousin died on the spot. The South African Police Service opened a case of murder against the little boy. His father has been charged with failure to safeguard a firearm. He was arrested and released on warning.

The father is expected to appear before the Mqanduli Magistrate's Court on 3 October. The young boy has been referred to social workers.

