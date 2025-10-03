8-Year-Old Eastern Cape Boy Fatally Shoots 7-Year-Old Cousin
- An eight-year-old boy who was playing with his father's firearm shot and killed his seven-year-old cousin in the Eastern Cape
- The incident happened in the Nothintwa area on 2 October 2025 in the afternoon, after the child found the gun in his father's bedroom
- The father was arrested and released on warning and is expected to appear before the Mqanduli Magistrates' Court
Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.
EASTERN CAPE — The father of an eight-year-old boy was arrested and released on warning after his eight-year-old son shot and killed his seven-year-old cousin on 2 October 2025 in Nothintwa in the Eastern Cape.
According to IOL, the incident happened when the boy found his father's licensed firearm in his bedroom. He then pointed the gun at his cousin. A shot went off, and his cousin died on the spot. The South African Police Service opened a case of murder against the little boy. His father has been charged with failure to safeguard a firearm. He was arrested and released on warning.
The father is expected to appear before the Mqanduli Magistrate's Court on 3 October. The young boy has been referred to social workers.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.