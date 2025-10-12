The South African Police Service in Thabazimbi, Polokwane, have launched a murder investigation after a farm worker was shot and killed

The murder investigation follows an incident where an 11-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed a farm worker at a farm in Thabazimbi

The boy allegedly shot at guinea fowls on the farm when he accidentally discharged the firearm

A 43-year-old father was arrested and charged with the negligent handling of a firearm following a tragic shooting on Saturday, 11 October 2025. This comes after his 11-year-old child shot and killed a farm worker at a farm in Thabazimbi, Polokwane.

What happened at the Thabazimbi farm?

According to police in Thabazimbi, officers received reports of a shooting incident that occurred on Saturday, 11 October 2025, at around 17:45. When SAPS officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of a male, believed to be in his 20s, lying with a bullet wound to the upper left chest. Emergency services responded to the scene, but the victim was declared dead upon their arrival.

The boy allegedly shot at guinea fowls on the farm, and the firearm was accidentally discharged.. Police arrested the boy’s 43-year-old father, and the weapon and cartridge were taken for further investigation.

Father and child scheduled to appear in court

Both the 11-year-old child and his father are expected to appear before the Thabazimbi Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 13 October 2025.

Limpopo Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, stated concern over the incident and noted the importance of responsible firearm ownership. She described the tragedy as a reminder of the need for careful firearm storage and strict supervision to prevent children from gaining access to weapons.

A look at other fatal shooting incidents

Four people were killed in Pretoria in October 2024 in two separate shooting incidents. A Pretoria businessman reportedly shot a woman in a residential complex in Rietfontein before returning to his supermarket, where he killed two employees.

A Soweto barbershop owner witnessed a taxi boss's gruesome death on 2 April 2025. Three gunmen entered his barbershop, where the taxi boss was getting a headache. They shot him three times before leaving.

A member of the South African Police Service was shot and killed outside of a mosque in Athlone in Cape Town on 3 May 2025. The constable was in a car with another woman when two armed men approached them and fired at them, killing them.

Two Eastern Cape sisters were shot and killed in their sleep in Alice on 13 May 2025. The sisters, aged 75 and 85, were sleeping in their home when suspects entered the house and murdered them.

