Man Asks Bae to Be His Girlfriend, Shares Sweet Pics: “She Said Yes”

A local man has social media buzzing after sharing a few snaps of his extravagant 'girlfriend proposal'

The charming young man prepared an elegant meal for the love of his life and says the young woman ultimately said yes

Social media users were a little suspicious of the situation and headed to the comments section to share a few cheeky comments

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A local man is certainly embracing new love after heading online to share snaps of the over-the-top girlfriend proposal he had planned for his new bae. The charming lover boy even prepared roses and a tasteful bottle of champagne for the girl of his dreams.

This young man has found the girl of his dreams. Images: @_BlackZA/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @_BlackZA shared the good news.

"She said yes," he captioned the sweet post.

The lovely images shared also featured the young man's heartfelt proposal written in syrup on a fancy white plate.

"Will you be my girlfriend?" the plate read.

Mzansi social media users certainly had mixed reactions to the post. Aware of the gentleman's past relationships, which had probably ended not too long ago, many of his followers were disappointed to see him move on so quickly.

Check out some of the comments below:

@ThabangMaimel10 said:

"From the photos, it looks like she said no, and began to cry out of remorse for you, and you pretended you were fine about it then snuggled her, and she kept crying uncontrollably, then you whispered to her that you have to split the bill, and she cried some more. Congratulations."

@LedwabaKathlyn said:

"Wena o trouble yaz"

@Saneh_Mdunge said:

"Cha you move on fast."

@Mahlatse29 said:

"If "we move" was a person."

@Gratuity_za said:

"If it doesn't work out, we dust ourselves up & try again."

@muzikayise said:

"Yooh! You Guys Ask People for Friendship...That's too formal for Me. It's Easy to Just Say "Woza kwam."

@MMagooda said:

"Eh, Dr you are to quick to jump into the next relationship. You need serious help."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Pastor reveals how chicken can be used to expose fake partners in relationships

In some other relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that a pastor has educated social media users on how to detect if one's partner is being real in a relationship.

The pastor, named Samuel Ekundayo in a Facebook post said this can be ascertained in the way the person handles chicken in the presence of the other partner while in public.

He said the way one munches on chicken determines if the person is pretending in a relationship or not

Using his wife as a case study, Samuel shared a photo of the lady 'man-handling' a piece of chicken on one of their dates.

The woman was seen in the picture munching on the edible without minding her hubby's presence.

He hailed his woman for being real and challenged others to carry out the test.

He wrote:

"If you’re in a relationship and you cannot eat your chicken the way my wife is eating it in this picture, in the presence of her then fiancé (me), just know that you both are still “forming”.

"This is one litmus test to know if you both are real or pretending. See somebody’s long neck. Someone guess the year…"

Social media users react

Omokunrin PureConcepts stated:

"Sir, it seems you were forming o... She is really digging it!"

Sia Elizabeth Gbenda said:

"Exactly Sir.

"There's dignity in been real."

Eze Onyeji commented:

"Originality is everything, Sir..."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za