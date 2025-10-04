South African political party ActionSA has announced Xolani Khumalo as their mayoral candidate for Ekurhuleni

Xolani Khumalo is known for busting alleged drug peddlers on a MojaLove show, called Sizok'thola

South Africans had mixed opinions regarding Khumalo's mayoral candidacy for the 2026 local elections

From a television show to a mayoral candidate, Xolani Khumalo has been announced as the mayoral candidate for ActionSA.

Khumalo announced as mayoral candidate

Khumalo was announced on Saturday, 4 October 2025, in Thembisa, Gauteng, as the mayoral candidate for ActionSA in Ekurhuleni in the upcoming 2026 local election. The party described Khumalo as a fearless and ethical leader, prepared to tackle crime, restore basic services, and promote growth and job creation in the city.

He became popular for his MojaLove show, Sizok’thola, which confronts alleged drug peddlers. In 2023, he came under scrutiny after an alleged drug peddler died during filming. He was charged with several offences, including murder, robbery, and malicious damage to property, but all charges were temporarily dropped.

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the announcement.

@Phiroane1 said:

"The guy is not politician, he's never held any political position, he's never interpreted a budget, his achievement is only fighting drugs, and you want to put him in a powerful political position against accomplished politicians, Terrible own goal."

@waveydaisie said:

"I hope they don’t threaten or assassinate him."

@ASZulu said:

"Strategic move at a time when people have become gatvol with career politicians and are looking to social activists and populists for leadership. Xolani has built a powerful brand as an activist against crime, and he has also positioned himself as a representative of the national interest. It will be interesting to see how his campaign unfolds and whether he can leverage his popularity to win the race."

@ipsmok said:

"We need patriots in these positions now, not these liars who are in politics for their stomachs."

@BeardedPriest1 said:

"Traditional politics are dead because career politicians don’t do anything for us. It’s time for the people to do it themselves."

@privacy109 said:

"Mayor can't go to the street and fight crime. Now you are limiting this guy for fighting crime in SA."

@jazztone35 said:

"ActionSA knows our mandate,this move is beyond comprehension."

@Bra_Dezz said:

"This man has worked hard to clean up most of Gauteng without any party affiliation. This man nearly spent life in prison for his patriotism and love for his country. I’m happy to see that he has found his political home and a party that aligns with his values."

