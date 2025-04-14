Xolani Khumalo has been temporarily freed after the National Prosecuting Authority withdrew the serious charges against him

The National Prosecuting Authority announced the withdrawal of the charges to allow for more investigations into the case

The development sparked debate among netizens with some criticising the NPA for bungling the case and depriving the victim and his family justice

After months of court appearances, former Sizok'thola presenter Xolani Khumalo is a free man, for now. This follows the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) provisional withdrew serious charges, including murder, robbery, and property damage.

Murder charges against Xolani Khumalo withdrawn

Xolani Khumalo was scheduled to go to trial when he appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court in Ekurhuleni on Monday, April 14. However, he received some good news instead.

According to Daily Sun, state prosecutor Advocate Albert Dwera announced that the charges against Khumalo were provisionally withdrawn to allow for further investigations.

Speaking to Daily Sun after the charges against him were provisionally withdrawn, Xolani Khumalo expressed gratitude to politicians who have been supporting him.

"I'm happy for the support that I get from some political people, especially the MMC of the JMPD. We've been getting so much support, but what we want to do is for the whole security cluster to come on board and work with us," he said.

He also conveyed his condolences to the family of suspected drug dealer Robert "Ricks" Varrie, who died after Xolani and his Sizok'thola crew allegedly assaulted him in July 2023 during an interogation while filming of an episode of the popular Moja Love reality TV series.

Varrie’s family member who spoke to Daily Sun on condition of anonymity, said they were pleased with the development.

"As long as we know that the case is not over, it's giving us a clearer perspective as to what is going to happen. All other parties must be brought to justice," he said.

Netizens react after Xolani Khumalo is freed

After MDNNews shared the development on X, netizens erupted with mixed opinions. Some questioned the decision to provisionally withdraw the charges, while others celebrated the development.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Mohlaodi7 asked:

“How come, because his crew did kill someone? The victim’s wife was there when they suffocated the deceased. When Xolani’s crew saw the man was unresponsive and dying, they drove him to the hospital, where the man died. What nonsense is this? It is sad to be poor in this country.”

@Real_RIvolution argued:

“’...new information emerged’ sounds like it was the basis to withdraw. Does that "new information" absolve Xolani? If it were an indictment, then withdrawing would not be an option. The NPA knows that we will forget about this case. Again, incompetence of the NPA is exposed.”

@justconsern remarked:

“Good news.”

@SimandManzini exclaimed:

“Iyoooh kuningi 😂😂😂”

@ThePitBull007 said:

“Thank God.”

Xolani Khumalo bags new gig

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Xolani Khumalo divided opinion after securing a deal with the City of Johannesburg.

MMC for Public Safety Mgcini Tshwaku confirmed that Xolani Khumalo was contracted by the City of Johannesburg. According to Tshwaku, Khumalo played a crucial role in a raid that led to the arrest of the alleged drug dealer.

