Xolani Khumalo appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 20 August 2024

The former Sizok'thola host and his bodyguard face murder, robbery, and property damage charges

Following his brief appearance, the case has been postponed and was also transferred to the Regional Court

Xolani Khumalo's case has been postponed. Image: OJ Koloti/ Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

TV host Xolani Khumalo made his latest court appearance on Tuesday, 20 August, regarding his connection to alleged drug dealer Robert Varrie's death.

Xolani Khumalo appears in court

The former Sizok'thola host, Xolani Khumalo, was at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court for a brief appearance. The case against the TV personality and his bodyguard involves the death of the alleged drug dealer named Robert 'Kicks' Varrie in Katlehong after he was interrogated.

Khumalo faces charges of murder, robbery, and property damage charges after he surrendered himself to the police for the death, and he has received support from his fans.

Case against Xolani Khumalo postponed

According to @MDNnewss, the case has been transferred to the Regional Court, and he will make another appearance on 10 September.

This is so the state can get a hold of the docket and share it with Xolani Khumalo's lawyer, Advocate Prince Mafu. This will give them ample time to obtain any more evidence.

Mzansi rallies behind Xolani Khumalo

Many South Africans reacted to the X blogger's post in support of Xolani Khumalo.

@DlaminiDukani said:

"When you do the right thing in this country, you are targeted."

@B__master asked:

"Leave this guy alone; we have bigger issues in this country."

@victimsync01 stated:

"If that magistrate cares about South Africa, they will withdraw these charges asap. We can't be prosecuted for protecting our fellow South Africans from these criminal foreigners."

@DjlebzitoTsm suggested:

"SA’s will surprise every chance they get… every day we complain about foreign nationals that sell drugs but are not willing to voice out our support for one person that was fighting the same drugs that are on the streets… Not even politicians or celebs."

