Xolani Maphanga is reportedly still embroiled in a legal nightmare over an alleged assault

The Sizok'thola host and his crew allegedly attacked a woman and her brother while looking for drugs during the filming of the show

While out on bail, Maphanga and his bodyguard's case has been moved to the regional court

Xolani Maphanga's assault case has been postponed. Images: Xolani Maphanga

Source: Facebook

Sizok'thola host, Xolani Maphanga's legal drama is far from over, as he and his bodyguard are expected to return to court in August 2024 for their assault trial.

Xolani Maphanga's case moved to regional court

Xolani Maphanga's assault case appears to be showing some progress after it was transferred to the regional court.

The new Sizok'thola host, who took over after Xolani Khumalo, is embroiled in an assault scandal and, like his predecessor, is facing some serious charges.

Briefly News reported that Maphanga was arrested after he and his bodyguard, Bongani Mkhabela, allegedly attacked an older woman and her brother while looking for narcotics during the filming of the drug-busting show.

According to ZiMoja, the case has been postponed and transferred from the Magistrates' Court to the regional court ahead of the pair's next appearance on 14 August 2024.

The men are currently out on R5K bail and were ordered not to contact the victims as they face charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Xolani Maphanga denies attempted murder allegations

Despite the legal nightmare he is in, Xolani Maphanga still maintains his innocence and denies the attempted murder allegations.

Briefly News reported on a statement from MojaLove in which Maphanga admitted it was a case of mistaken identity and that he did not assault anyone during the filming of Sizok'thola. Surprisingly, it wouldn't be the first time.

The publication previously reported on a similar incident where a man was allegedly shot, and once a case was opened, the police pursued the wrong Xolani from Sizok'thola, leading to the presenter's wrongful arrest.

Jub Jub reacts to assault case withdrawal

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Jub Jub's reaction after his sexual assault charges were withdrawn.

The rapper was grateful to his supporters for holding him down, saying he has been extremely overwhelmed by the allegations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News