The new Sizok'thola host, Xolani Maphanga, has denied the attempted murder charge he is facing

Xolani Maphanga is reportedly accused of assaulting an elderly woman who is suspected of dealing drugs

Maphanga is currently being held at the Soshanguve Police Station after he was initially charged with assault

Trouble seems to follow the Sizok'thola hosts. The new presenter of the crime-busting MojaLove TV show, Xolani Maphanga, is arrested after being accused of assaulting an older woman.

Xolani Maphanga faces assault allegations

The new face of Sizok'thola is in trouble with the law yet again. Xolani Maphanga was initially accused of assaulting an elderly woman who is suspected of dealing drugs in her community.

After handing himself over to the police station in Soshanguve, ZiMoja reports that the TV star and his security are now being charged with attempted murder, a charge he denies.

Maphanga is currently held at the Soshanguve Police Station and will remain there until he applies for bail.

Is this a case of misidentification?

The news publication reports that Xolani Maphanga believes that this is a case of mistaken identity.

The statement MojaLove shared reads: "Moja LOVE would like to put it on record that the presenter has admitted that it was a case of mistaken identity and maintains he did not assault anyone during filming."

Xolani and his security personnel handed themselves over to the police on Tuesday, 10 April.

MojaLove continued by stating that politicians are interfering with the work of the police. This comes after they claimed that the police are getting orders from an alleged top politician. This does not shake the channel and Xolani, and they pledged to continue fighting crime and drugs in communities.

Sosha drug dealer opens case against Xolani

A drug lord in Soshanguve has allegedly opened an assault case against Sizok'thola host Xolani Maphanga

The said drug lord, who operates in Soshanguve, Pretoria, is allegedly politically connected. The police have also been ordered to arrest him for assault, but Moja Love argues that the charges are fabricated.

