A drug lord in Soshanguve has allegedly opened an assault case against Sizok’thola host Xolani Maphanga

The said drug lord, who operates in Soshanguve, Pretoria, is allegedly politically connected

The police have also been ordered to arrest him for assault, but Moja Love argues that the charges are fabricated

Drama seems to follow Sizok'thola as the host, Xolani Maphanga, allegedly stepped on the toes of a drug lord in Soshanguve.

‘Sizok’thola’ host Xolani Maphanga stepped on the wrong toes in Soshanguve, and police have been ordered to arrest him. Image: @xolani_maphanga

Drug lord alleges Xolani assaulted him

The said drug lord, who allegedly operates in a township in Pretoria called Soshanguve, accuses Sizok’thola host Xolani Maphanga and his bouncers of assaulting him at his home.

According to ZiMoja, the drug lord alleged that Xolani arrived with 10 of his security men and asked for the man to show him where the substances were. When they could not find them, they assaulted them.

This claim is refuted by Moja Love, who, in their memo, said they have sniffer dogs to sniff out any substances, so they do not use force.

“We use highly trained sniffer dogs to detect the substances. There is no need for any forceful measures."

Is the drug lord politically connected?

The said drug lord is also allegedly politically connected. The station made this claim after the police were ordered to arrest the crew.

“They are getting pressure at a provincial level, which apparently is coming from head office. This complainant is politically connected to the ANC [African National Congress], and they have threatened to strike if no action is taken. This case is getting this much attention.“

Moja Love says they work with SAPS to eradicate crime

The crime-busting programme Sizok'thola shared that they work with law enforcement to ensure that communities are drug-free.

When the team arrived at the residence of the said drug lord, they found that the family of three was involved in this crime.

Bragging about their hard work, the company said they have helped recover substances worth R3 million.

Drug lord sends hitmen to Xolani Maphanga

In a previous report from Briefly News, Xolani Maphanga reportedly had to watch his back after a drug bust in Lanseria. He and the team found a drug lab and equipment used to manufacture illegal substances.

A Russian drug lord then sent hitmen, but the spokesperson of Moja Love said that they wouldn't be intimidated to cancel the show.

