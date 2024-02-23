The former Sizok’thola host, Xolani Khumalo, appeared at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on murder charges

The TV presenter was accompanied by his supporters and members of security as they cheered and sang war cries

This warmed many hearts online, and netizens asked for Xolani Khumalo to be acquitted of the charges

Xolani Khumalo might have been thrown into the wild by his former employer after the death of an alleged drug dealer, but he has massive support from the community.

Xolani Khumalo appeared in court on murder charges, but he was not alone. Image: @zimojalezinto, KayaNews

Source: Twitter

The community stands by Xolani Khumalo.

Former Sizok’thola host Xolani Khumalo made another appearance at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court. He faces charges of murder of an alleged drug dealer, Robert Varrie, during the taping of the Moja Love crime-busting reality show.

Following his recent court appearance, the TV presenter was accompanied by security personnel and his supporters, who cheered for him.

The video was shared by @MDNnewss, who wrote:

"Former Sizokuthola presenter Xolani Khumalo, accused of murdering an alleged drug dealer in Katlehong last year, is due back in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on the 11th April. Khumalo appeared in court today, and his matter was postponed for further investigation."

What you need to know about the man who was every drug lord's worst nightmare

Netizens weigh in on the viral video

Netizens were happy to see that many community members rallying behind Khumalo. Many had asked for Xolani Khumalo to be acquitted of the charges.

@NtateWilliams mentioned:

"They must let him go, he was fighting crime."

@KabeloMohlah02 said:

"He was fighting crime, he was serving the country."

@ADS_ZAR argued:

"Even if he is guilty, they must give him a presidential pardon. He was doing the job that law enforcement officials failed to do."

@Sandiso__N replied:

"The fact that the community is on Xolani's side... This means a lot to him."

@Okuhle_CFM stated:

"This accusation is nonsénsical honestly."

Xolani Khumalo bags a new show

In a previous report from Briefly News, former Sizok'Thola host Xolani Khumalo has returned with a new show which will be airing soon.

The TV presenter shared the news during his podcast interview with DJ Sbu recently.

The star also mentioned that the new show is in the same line as Sizok'thola but ten times better and that people should watch out.

Source: Briefly News