The former Sizok'Thola host Xolani Khumalo has returned with a new show which will be airing soon

The TV presenter shared the news during his podcast interview with DJ Sbu recently

The star also mentioned that the new show is in the same line as Sizok'thola but ten times better and that people should watch out

Former ‘Sizok’thola’ host Xolani Khumalo will be returning to your screens soon. Image: @sisterposh, @zimojalezinto

The drug buster and TV presenter Xolani Khumalo is back with a bang following MojaLove cutting ties with him late last year. This came after the star was set to work with all the JMPD Units to fight crime in Johannesburg.

Xolani Khumalo will host a new show

The former Sizok'thola presenter Xolani Khumalo will be returning on TV with a new show after he went back to the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court to face his murder trial late last year.

The star shared during his podcast interview with DJ Sbu that he will be back on TV but with a new show which is in line with the previous one that he used to host, but he said the new one is ten times better than Sizok'thola.

He said:

"Yeah, I'm back nge'vosho, with a new show which is in line with Sizok'thola, But this time Sizok'thola ten times better. I'm happy because now I have what I didn't have you know, like the support of the government and now I can go to them for help and say guys lets work."

A Twitter (X) @ThisIsColbert also shared the clip of Xolani's interview and captioned it:

"Xolani Khumalo of #Sizokthola fame is coming back into your screen with a NEW show bigger, & better than Sizokthola. War against drugs He has NO relationship with Moja Love anymore."

Watch the video below:

SA is happy Xolani is back

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens were happy that he was back doing a great job for communities. See some of the comments below:

@ThubelihleKS wrote:

"Xolani must have a website for his foundation, with banking details where the public can donate whatever amount to this noble course. God bless this man and his family!"

@GAFC_Giga_Guru said:

"I'm happy to hear this."

@MissP40482475 shared:

"May God continue to protect him..."

@Ethel98302740 tweeted:

"I can't wait."

@NkwintiAyanda responded:

"Kuzonyiwa"

@don_leh replied:

"He must visit Kwamashu."

