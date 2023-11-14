Former Sizok'thola host Xolani Khumalo bagged himself a new job with the JMPD units

Xolani is set to start working with units under the JMPD to help fight the crime in Johannesburg municipality

Mzansi rallied behind Xolani and the JMPD, and they wished him all the best

Xolani Khumalo will be working with JMPD to fight crime in JHB. Image: @surgezircsa

There is always light at the end of the tunnel. After Xolani Khumalo was sacked from MojaLove, the star recently got a new job with the JMPD units.

Xolani to fight crime in JHB alongside the JMPD units

Former Sizok'thola host Xolani Khumalo has made headlines once again after many South Africans rallied behind him when he got fired from MojaLove. The star recently secured himself yet another job. Khumalo was announced as a new member fighting crime in Johannesburg alongside some of the units under the JMPD.

In a video posted by news and gossip page MDNews, Xolani is heard saying he is grateful to the MEC for granting him this opportunity to continue fighting crime and making our communities crime-free zones.

Mzansi rallies behind Xolani as they support him in fighting crime

Shortly after, the news was announced that Xolani Khumalo would be working hand in hand with the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) in fighting crime in the municipality of Joburg. Here are some of the comments shared by netizens on social media:

@Kearabile_ commented:

"I think we underestimate the protection this man has. I wish him all the best."

@MmatlouLebogang advised:

"The nation must pray for his safety, though. Hope his ancestors won't disappoint. This is bigger than it seems."

@lmoloi22 applauded Xolani:

"You have saved a few. Continue to do more."

@Phuza_7 mentioned:

"This is great JMPD. Xolani’s life is saved."

@ReydeC0raz0nes responded:

"Thank you! Finally, someone who is for the people moving on the ground, congratulations to him."

@AmuFloyd mentioned:

"When one door closes, another opens."

@Ihhashi_Turkei commented:

"Love this for him, after everything he has been through."

Xolani Khumalo exposes police in hit reality series

In another article, Briefly News reported that in a shocking revelation, Xolani Khumalo, the host of the popular Sizokthola show, has uncovered a disheartening truth about the South African police.

According to Khumalo, certain criminals are off-limits to the police, as their superiors in the respective police stations allegedly don't want to investigate them, reports City Press.

