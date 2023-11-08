The former host of Sizok'thola , Xolani Khumalo, spilled the beans about hosting the anti-narcotics show

He was speaking on DJ Sbu's The Hustlers Corner podcast when he shared the difficulties he faced on the popular Moja Love show

Disgruntled netizens expressed hopelessness with the information revealed about the SA Police Service by the sacked presenter

Xolani Khumalo got candid with DJ Sbu about the struggles of being the former host of 'Sizok'thola'. Images: @AdvoBarryRoux / @PhilMphela/Twitter, @djsbulive/Instagram

Xolani Khumalo, Mzansi's leading man in fighting against the battle with d*ug dealing, opened up on DJ Sbu's podcast about the challenges he faced when he was still presenting the anti-narcotics show Sizok'thola on Moja Love.

Xolani Khumalo puts South African police on blast on DJ Sbu's podcast

He was speaking on DJ Sbu's The Hustlers Corner when he revealed how the South African Police Service (SAPS) and government have let him down in his fight against illegal narcotics.

He shared that while some regions give him a backup, others are the worst. The lack of support led to his demise. Twitter user @MeshackBevhula shared the clip on his timeline and captioned it:

"#sizokthola former presenter Xolani Khumalo explains some of the hardships he had to deal with on the show. 'Gauteng police officers are crooks'."

Watch the interview below:

Mzansi feels helpless about fighting against narcotics after Xolani's interview

Social media users responded to the interview with despondency, seeing there is nothing that could be done to help the fired Moja Love presenter if cops are involved:

@Mmandla77 urged:

"Where are the people who were saying Xolani must be protected while they were enjoying the show which vindicated most of us. We can't let this man be alone."

@Thankilicious said:

"Welcome to Gauteng, especially Joburg. That's a no-go area. Botsisa "with Salesman the comedian`s voice."

@davidbilas18 weighed in:

"When you do good for the people of Mzansi you'll be portrayed as a villain some people aren't happy because you're exposing and arresting drug dealers in our country."

@Absa_Mahlangu petitioned:

"@MacGUnleashed we want this guy, @Official_SABC1 bring back this XO we will support even if it means we pay a monthly subscription."

@Thabang84yesno commented:

"Criminals are comfortable on social media because communities idolise them. We can’t blame the police when criminals live amongst the people."

