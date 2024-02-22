Xolani Mayekiso is said to be off the hook over his assault case and his supporters are relieved

The former The Queen star had a sexual assault case against him that has been temporarily dropped

Mzansi stands beside Xolani amid his accusations, with many claiming the lady is lying

‘The Queen’ actor Xolani Mayekiso is reportedly off the hook after his assault case was withdrawn. Images: xolaniamayekiso

Xolani Mayekiso's assault case is said to have been tossed - for now. This was after a woman came forward and accused the actor of sexually assaulting her. All the while, Xolani had people defending him against the allegations while accusing the lady of spreading lies.

Xolani Mayekiso's assault case withdrawn

Former The Queen star Xolani Mayekiso's attempted assault case has reportedly been withdrawn. The actor faced sexual assault allegations made by a woman who goes by Becoming Shika on her Twitter (X) page.

YouTuber, Celebville Mzansi’s Gossip, shared now-deleted posts by Shika Ndhundhuma about the ordeal, saying Xolani forced himself on her while sitting in his car:

"We got into a car on the night of the Boks' final and were talking, not even kissing or anything. He forced my pants after I begged him not to."

Moreover, the lady revealed that despite there being witnesses, the case was dismissed based on a lack of evidence after being reassured by the prosecutor that the case would be pursued thoroughly.

Mzansi reacts to Xolani Mayekiso's defence

Netizens refuse to believe the allegations stacked against Xolani and called Shika out for lying:

LwandileLanga1 defended Xolani:

"His name is Xolani Mayekiso. He isn't guilty of any crime until the court of law adjudication."

bernardkodise6083 wrote:

"They were in love, so she should not play the victim. What is happening with these ladies? Why can't she say that she is out of this guy's life?"

KingZuluSA offered assistance:

"Xolani Mayekiso, or those who know him, please DM me. We’ll help you sue this lady for false rape accusation. This thing needs to come to an end. She must grow her YouTube channel the right way."

mphoray22 was stunned:

"Heban Xolani Mayekiso? This sounds hectic."

BobMurayy dragged Shika:

"You came here with your Xolani Mayekiso story about assault, in which we have little to no knowledge or full information about. We don't condone what you're alleging, but at least we're grown to be given a glimpse of what took place."

BizaSir posted:

"South Africans and deeming people guilty even without facts. Assault is such a touchy subject, anybody can come out and destroy you even when you’re not guilty."

