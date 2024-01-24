Lady Zamar opened up about her love languages, quality time and physical touch

The singer let it be known that she's a lover girl and wants her man to be all about her and no one else

But not everyone received the message well; where some netizens brought up Zamar's assault drama with Sjava

Lady Zamar was dragged after describing her love languages. Images: lady_zamar

Source: Instagram

Lady Zamar is a lover girl and opened up about her love languages. The Love is Blind hitmaker revealed that she loves a clingy partner who is always ready to give her all the attention she craves, and netizens used her words against her.

Lady Zamar discloses her love languages

Back in 2021, when love languages became popular on social media, netizens shared the keys to keeping them happy in romantic and/ or platonic relationships.

Words of affirmation, quality time, receiving gifts, physical touch, and acts of service describe just how people prefer to express and receive love from their partners.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Recently, Lady Zamar didn't hold back when she opened up about her love languages, quality time and physical touch. In a post on her Twitter (X) page, the Castles singer described her ideal partner; an affectionate person whom some men would call a "simp":

"I like clingy. I like attention. I like affection. I like double texts. I like random calls. I like paragraphs."

Mzansi weighs in on Lady Zamar's love languages

Mzansi ladies admitted to wanting a man that Lady Zamar described:

n_phetise said:

"They aren’t built like that anymore."

Sosah_Fie agreed:

"The only languages I understand."

NainaKwadi wrote:

"That's exactly my love language."

FeZintle posted:

"What I like the most is going to bed knowing you are loved truly."

Meanwhile, some netizens brought up Lady Zamar's drama with her ex-boyfriend, Sjava:

mp4oo_mpho asked:

"Remember what you did for attention a few years ago?"

Fanyana_Biggie shot down Lady Zamar:

"Go write that on Tinder."

Kuhlethegreat claimed:

"Sjava couldn't give you that so you got him in trouble."

Bozi012 wrote:

"That is exactly what Sjava didn't want."

Lady Zamar signs to Open Mic Productions

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details behind Lady Zamar's recent signing to controversial record label, Open Mic Productions.

Speaking to the publication, the singer shared more insight into her contract as well as some advice to fellow artists looking to sign with record labels.

Source: Briefly News