A loved-up woman took to social media to share a post about how her boyfriend spoilt her

In her post shared on X, the woman revealed the many flowers her man bought after she told him about her day

The video of the numerous bouquets sparked admiration and envy among many social media users

A woman told her man about her hard day at work and was showered with blooms. Image: @originalzhane

One lucky woman complained about having a tough day at work, and her man went out of his way to brighten it.

Bae drowns woman in flowers

A video shared by Miss Pisces (@originalzhane) on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows the passenger seat of a car filled with several bouquets of flowers from her partner as a romantic gesture to uplift her mood.

Miss Pisces captioned the post:

"Told my bf I had a tough day at work ."

According to Rose and Blossom, flowers are often seen as a symbol of love and affection, and when someone is given a bouquet, it's a sign that they are loved and appreciated. Flowers can make anyone feel warm and fuzzy, and they are the perfect way to show someone you care about them.

After receiving these floral beauties, we're almost certain Miss Pieces instantly felt better.

See the post below:

Flower power goes viral

The post went viral on X and garnered many comments expressing envy and adoration from netizens.

@__arike_adey replied:

"I need your bf rn ."

"@amisdiaries responded:

This is how I wanna be loved."

@__ajx16 said:

" Me to her when she has any small inconvenience in her life."

@nozi03 replied:

"Whatever you said in your prayers... CUT & PASTE ."

@Nopoliticalaf asked:

"Is the relationship still new?"

@SinovuyoEL replied:

"I literally have two vases in my household two and they are only meant for average size bouquet."

@aang3linaaaaa responded:

"This is all I wanted. Was that to much to ask for?"

TikTok video of woman's failed flower surprise goes viral

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman decided to surprise her partner by gifting him a bouquet of beautiful flowers.

TikTok user @phophomrszuma shared a video on her page showing how she bought flowers for her man.

Little did she know that he was not entirely on board with this romantic gesture. The video begins with the woman walking into the room holding a bouquet of flowers behind her back.

