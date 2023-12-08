Lady Zamar is said to have allegedly joined Open Mic Productions

The singer recently released a single, Castles and reportedly signed a deal with the label to handle her management

Previously, Makhadzi put Open Mic Productions on blast saying they never gave her the money she made while signed under them

Lady Zamar is said to have joined Open Mic Productions to handle her management and marketing.

Source: Instagram

Lady Zamar is hoping to reclaim her glory in the music industry. It's alleged that the Collide hitmaker has signed a management deal with Open Mic Productions to help market and handle her bookings. This comes just months after Makhadzi accused the company of swindling her out of her money.

Lady Zamar reportedly signs new deal

Just four months after the release of her single, Castles, Lady Zamar is said to be dissatisfied with the performance of her music as well as its lack of marketing.

According to ZiMoja, the singer approached Open Mic Productions to assist with marketing her music, hoping the move would help get her back on her feet and onto more stages:

"She has a great album but no one is pushing it. Hopefully with Open Mic and their connections, she is hoping the album will do well."

Speaking to Briefly News, Lady Zamar confirmed that she is still signed under Universal Music Group:

"I’m signed to UMG and we’ve been working hand in hand for some time. It has been instrumental in getting me to where I am as an artist and we have maintained a cordial exciting relationship.

The current team has an exceptional group of individuals working round the clock to ensure my music success from a label perspective.

I have, however, signed a MANAGEMENT deal with Open Mic Productions after trying out different management organisations and finding that OM and UMG have a rather good and respectful relationship from where I’m standing.

Open Mic has the kind of environment I have needed and the two companies working together on the different aspects of my music, artistry and brand is sure to make a great impact in the music space."

When addressing her new label's controversies, the singer said artists and labels need to learn to resolve their issues as early as possible:

"I’m aware that a lot of labels have internal issues with their artists which fortunately or unfortunately become public knowledge.

It remains up to each party and their legal representatives to find ways of amicably resolving their issues to avoid negatively impacting each other."

Lady Zamar addresses relocation rumours

Because of her assault scandal with her ex, Sjava, Lady Zamar faced a lot of backlash on social media. So much so that she was constantly dragged by netizens and faced cyberbullying.

It was alleged that the singer was moving to Malawi amid the backlash, however, she rubbished the rumours:

"I’m not leaving the country."

"I have some of the best fans in the country. I appreciate and love you guys so so much, the support you give and show is overwhelming."

Lady Zamar told Briefly News that she is both nervous and excited about her upcoming album:

"My new album is set for a 2024 release and I am beyond excited for that.

I’ve worked tirelessly on this project and look forward to the album release date announcement and the upcoming singles.

I’m nervous and I hope people will enjoy every song and allow me to express myself fully. I made this project for my fans and the love of music."

Paige accuses Open Mic Productions of exploitation

In a recent report, Briefly News revealed the details behind Paige's allegations that Open Mic Productions had failed to pay her for all the music she's released.

Moreover, the Amapiano singer claimed that the company had not given her a copy of the contract she signed and had since tried to cause a rift between her and other label mates.

