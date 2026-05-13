A Joburg content creator saved her followers R106 after putting Woolworths’ pre-cooked chicken feet to the test in a TikTok video posted on 9 May 2026.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The chicken were not rated at all by the TikToker. Images: @homely_home6

Source: TikTok

@homely_home6, known as Homely_Home, shared her honest verdict on the Woolies product, and Mzansi was not impressed.

The R106 price tag alone had people raising eyebrows. The content creator said that the chicken feet arrived looking far from appetising straight out of the packaging. Since they were pre-cooked, the product only needed around 10 minutes to prepare.

Not worth the Rand

The final result did not get any better, according to the TikToker. The chicken feet were bland, with no seasoning to speak of. The woman made it clear that the product was simply not worth the money.

She pointed out that R100 could stretch much further if spent on fresh chicken feet instead. That comparison resonated with South Africans, who are used to getting more value from their grocery budgets.

Commenters backed her verdict, with many saying Woolies had missed the mark on this one. The general feeling was that the price did not match the quality at all. For a store known for premium products, this one left shoppers feeling short-changed.

Watch the review in the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the review

@sasasasankie1 commented:

“I once bought Mogodu. Yoh! Disaster.”

@Jessica Mbovane said:

“This is proof that not everything needs to be bought at Woolworths.”

@Rendiie_Jenet 🌸🌸 wrote:

“I’m glad you bought them so we don’t have to, because what? 😳”

Source: Briefly News