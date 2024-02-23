Xolani Khumalo's murder case has been postponed yet again

This after Moja Love reportedly delayed providing footage as evidence from the Sizok'thola murder incident

Xolani visited Podcast and Chill to talk about his drug-busting business, and Mzansi was excited about the episode

Xolani Khumalo's trial has been postponed due to a delay from Moja Love. Images: Xolani Sizokthola

Xolani Khumalo's murder trial is reportedly moving at a snail's pace. The Sizok'thola host's case has been pushed back to April 2024 after Moja Love allegedly failed to comply with providing video footage from the day Robert Carrie died.

Xolani Khumalo trial pushed back

It appears Xolani Khumalo is yet to receive a verdict on his murder case. The famous drug buster recently made his way to court but was sent back after it was revealed that more evidence was not provided.

According to TshisaLIVE, the state prosecutor had sent a formal request to Moja Love to obtain video footage from the day of Robert Varrie's death, but they reportedly failed to deliver.

The trial has been set for 11 April 2024 as the state waits for video evidence from Moja Love to identify other suspects.

What you need to know about Xolani Khumalo's trial

Alleged drug dealer, Robert Varrie died during a drug raid by Xolani Khumalo and his Sizok'thola crew

crew Khumalo handed himself over to the police over the murder charge

Amid the drama, Moja Love cut ties with Xolani and his popular drug-busting show

The presenter was given additional charges for robbery and malicious damage to property

Mzansi reacts to Xolani Khumalo's interview

Xolani Khumalo recently visited Podcast and Chill for a chat about his career and the local drug trade, and fans were impressed with the interview:

Lebo_M_29 showed love to Xolani:

"Loved this episode! Absolutely love Xolani and his work."

thabomadonsela4824 said:

"This man deserves to be a police minister."

tebogomalebana3733 praised Xolani:

"I have never respected anyone more than I respect this man."

jay_ikhoniq1267 was impressed:

"I like that Xolani is standing his ground and not shaking. I like that he knows what he is doing."

matildamokaba8865 said:

"I love and respect Xolani very much. We are extremely blessed to have him as a country."

Supporters rally behind Xolani Khumalo during trial

In more Xolani Khumalo updates, Briefly News revealed a large crowd gathered at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court in support of the drug-buster.

Xolani's story touched many South Africans who are fed up with the growing drug problem in the country and are hoping the presenter continues to clean the streets.

