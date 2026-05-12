“One-Time Gimmick”: Joburg’s Small Street Transforms After Removal of Illegal Structures, SA Reacts
- Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero shares the visuals of Small Street after demolition of illegal structures takes place
- The City continues High Impact Service Delivery Operation targeting by-laws, infrastructure, and urban cleanliness
- Mixed public reactions emerge online, with debate over impact, timing, and long-term effectiveness of CBD clean-up efforts
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The executive mayor of Johannesburg, Dada Morero posted a video on X on 12 May 2026 showing a view of Joburg's Small Street. The video portrays an open and unusually clean street and roadway. This comes after illegal structures were removed.
"AFTER THE DEMOLITIONS."
Demolition work began in the morning in the Johannesburg CBD as the City of Johannesburg enforced by-laws against illegal and non-compliant buildings. The operation involved bulldozing down illegal structures in an effort to restore order, improve safety, and address unlawful occupation in the inner city.
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City rolls out weekly blitz to fix services and enforce by-laws
These demolitions form part of the City of Johannesburg’s High Impact Service Delivery Operation (HISDO). A weekly city-wide programme that focuses on different areas each time to deal with issues like illegal dumping, broken infrastructure, potholes, and by-law enforcement. Led by the Mayor’s office, teams work daily in various parts of the city to improve services and keep areas clean and functional.
View the X video here:
Residents and Mayor Clash Over Joburg CBD Demolitions
Social media reactions on the Joburg mayors X account, to Johannesburg CBD demolitions show mixed views, with some users questioning the approach. Mayor Dada Morero responded and defended the enforcement drive as necessary for restoring order.
Kane said:
"You want us to clap hands for you? After 30 years? Ska re gafela please"
AzaniaTheNewSA replied:
"Johannesburg is not just the CBD, come to our township's and remove these fake asylum seekers who are crowding us and taking the township economy from the local poor South Africans! We are tired of rude and entitled Ethopians and Somalians! Come to our township's as well!"
Jesus' Fave wrote:
"You can even see glimpses of the old Joburg CBD from its heydays. Pity this is all a one-time gimmick and it will be back to how it was by the end of this year."
Mike M Kunene exclaimed:
"After elections they will be allowed to build again"
Rifiloe Podile stated:
"It used to be cleaner, safer and more vibrant than this before 1994"
More Briefly News Stories on Small Street
- Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero has ordered the demolition of illegal structures in the CBD, including Small Street, as part of a broader law-enforcement drive to restore order and remove non-compliant buildings.
- A man shared a TikTok video showing Johannesburg’s CBD (Small Street) still busy and full of foreign-owned shops, suggesting that despite anti-immigrant sentiments and protests, people continue to shop there as normal.
- A woman went viral after taking a wealthy man, described as a “rich boy,” to Johannesburg’s Small Street, where he arrived with a bodyguard and reacted with shock to the busy environment and cheap counterfeit goods while shopping.
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.