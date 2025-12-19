"He Brought a Bodyguard": Woman Takes Rich Boy to Small Street
- A shopping challenge revealed sharp contrasts in everyday experiences as participants navigated unfamiliar prices, spaces and expectations
- The setting added humour and cultural depth, turning ordinary errands into moments of learning and self-awareness
- Viewers connected with the mix of curiosity and discomfort, recognising that uneasy feeling of being out of place while trying to adapt
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
Not every city lesson comes from comfort or convenience; some come from awkward moments, quiet observations, and the realisation that growth often starts when familiarity disappears and reality steps in.
A South African woman sparked laughter online after taking her wealthy friend to Small Street in Johannesburg’s CBD. The video was posted by @jodelltantij on 15 December 2025 and followed her taking Junior, described as a rich boy, into the busy heart of Joburg. The visit included exploring shops known for selling counterfeit goods and challenging him to put together an outfit for R300. The clip showed his visible nervousness, including arriving with a bodyguard. A shopping challenge revealed sharp contrasts in everyday experiences as participants navigated unfamiliar prices, spaces and expectations.
Small Street is known for its fast pace, street vendors and bargain shopping culture. For many locals, it is a normal part of city life, but for first-time visitors, it can feel overwhelming. The challenge highlighted the contrast between sheltered lifestyles and everyday urban realities. Junior’s commentary added humour, especially as he navigated counterfeit fashion and price negotiations.
When privilege meets reality
User @jodelltantij’s video gained traction because it blended humour with social commentary. Viewers related to the contrast between privilege and everyday hustle. The challenge format kept people watching, while the setting made it uniquely South African.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
The reactions from netizens leaned towards amusement and curiosity. Many people enjoyed seeing someone step outside their comfort zone, while others appreciated the spotlight on Small Street culture. The video sparked conversations about class differences and city life.
Here’s what Mzansi had to say
AMU | MOTSWENI wrote:
“You better come back on my FYP, this was fun to watch. 😌”
zyrtsy_edtz wrote:
“From R11,000 to 2200. 😭💔”
Pearl wrote:
“I am not rich, not even close, but I was feeling like Junior when I went there, the haibos I haibod. 😭”
Rakgadi Maseribane wrote:
“R11k, a hat? 😭😭😭😭 No. What did the parents say in their prayers? I want to pray for my kids. 😩”
Shongwe Siyabonga wrote:
“One thing about a small street, the more you go towards Carlton centre, the more the price decreases. 😂🤣”
The doctor wrote:
“This is not even Miu Miu, it’s Min Min. 😭👍🏽”
Spring wrote:
“Please tell me he bought the R200 to do a vs R11k at home. 😅😅”
000000 wrote:
“Uzo buyela ayi 1 lo ngiyambona. Translation: He’s definitely going back, I can already see it.”
Check out the TikTok video below:
3 Other Briefly News stories about small street
- 5FM's Jodell Tantij challenged wealthy content creator Junior Motsepe to buy an outfit from Small Street for R350.
- A young street makeup artist’s viral video has Mzansi applauding her remarkable talent and determination as she showcases her everyday hustle in Johannesburg.
- A woman in Johannesburg posted a video of her experience after deciding to go to Small Street for some of her cosmetics.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za