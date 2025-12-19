"It's Going to Be a Jolly December": Nanny Gets Bonus From Employer
- A December bonus moment reminded many people of the importance of gratitude within everyday work relationships
- The video showed how one thoughtful gesture was enough to change someone’s festive season completely
- Viewers connected strongly with the joy and relief shown, recognising emotions they’ve felt or wished for themselves
Sometimes appreciation takes the form of cash, especially when it arrives at the right time, and this is exactly what an employer did.
A South African employer warmed hearts online after surprising her house nanny with a festive bonus, commonly known as a 13th cheque. The video was posted by @khanyi.jako.mntun on 18 December 2025 and showed the employer handing over banknotes to the nanny inside their home. The bonus was given ahead of December festivities as a gesture of gratitude for the nanny’s work throughout the year. The moment was captured as the employer personally handed her the money, creating a raw and joyful scene.
In the video, the nanny could not contain her excitement as she danced and celebrated the unexpected financial relief. December is often a stressful period for domestic workers who still need to support extended families, travel home or prepare for the festive season. A 13th cheque can make a significant difference, especially for workers who rarely receive formal bonuses. The gesture highlighted the impact of appreciation beyond words.
When appreciation turns into relief
The clip spread quickly because it reflected a reality many South Africans understand. Domestic workers play a central role in households, yet their contributions are often overlooked. The video resonated because it showed a simple act of generosity that did not feel performative but deeply human. It reminded viewers of the power employers hold to change someone’s December experience.
The response leaned heavily towards praise and emotional connection. Many people felt the moment represented respect and dignity in employer-worker relationships. Others said it encouraged better treatment of domestic workers, especially during the festive season when expenses increase.
Here’s what Mzansi had to say
Mapholobah wrote:
“I also need a nanny, I’m based in Durban.”
salebona wrote:
“I gave mine R500. I’m broke, I pray God angiphe amandla next year will give her more. 🙏🏿”
Happy Nkosi wrote:
“I also got a bonus of R8,000. I work only 2 days a week. Thank you, Madam.”
Nts’ei wrote:
“I gave mine a bonus, bought presents and baked her 20L of scones. She is a good person indeed.”
Ous Hloni🇱🇸🇿🇦 wrote:
“We gave our nanny a bonus today, R9,000. She was so happy she cried, and we cried with her. 😢😢 We are truly grateful for taking good care of our homes and kids. ❤”
Sagittarius wrote:
“I’m surprising mine with a bonus and sneakers. She deserves it; she helped my boys and me when everyone turned on me. I’ll never forget that.”
Noma121119 wrote:
“Every December, I double their salaries. God knows how much I appreciate them, my kids overwhelm me without them. 😭😂”
Check out the TikTok video below:
