South Africans were amused by a nanny chasing after a child in a chaotic and somewhat humorous manner, which has gone viral, leaving Mzansi in stitches.

Nanny goes through the most, chasing kid

The clip was posted by TikTok user @lebetz123, shows the nanny walking in the street of Mzansi with the little one, as the kid began running, she seemed cool at first until the child went too far.

She desperately tried to catch up with the young child running wild, much to the amusement of viewers. The nanny seemed worn out as she ran after the child. Despite being primarily humorous, the video brought attention to the difficulties that caretakers encounter daily, particularly when interacting with active and erratic children.

The clip has sparked a flurry of reactions from Mzansi peeps, with many chiming in to share their own experiences with playful children and exhausted caregivers.

Take a look at the wholesome video below:

SA is entertained by the nanny and child's antics

This viral clip has struck a chord with parents, nannies, and caregivers alike, bringing attention to the often underappreciated role of nannies in raising children. It’s clear that, while chasing kids might be exhausting, the bond between nanny and child is something truly special.

Maweng said:

"I'm happy to see this I'm a nanny also and I'm proud of my boss, including kids I love my cocomelon olso he is my everything kea letata."

Teedos expressed:

"I always feel sad for mine too, these little strangers are abusing them, shame."

Shazzykry wrote:

"Waitse, these kids will humble you.. Don't be bothered by the teachers in the comments telling you what to call her, you did not insult anyone and pls go collect them they tired."

Lolo 20165 replied:

"I appreciate you for appreciating her, I love you both."

Bossladybee added:

"Thank you boss lady, some boss lady they doesn't even understand us the way we been busy with their kids, and l love you you have a good heart God bless you."

Rinky commented:

"Especially when you don't take them out for a walk, the day they went out, expect marathon."

Portia was amused:

"That's what we are going through, my dear even the way we know all cocomelon, Bluey, King Julian, we enjoy watching, we even choose who I am."

Why kids need to have a bond with their nannies

A nanny provides a comfortable environment for children, according to Mommybite, which helps to foster emotional health and secure attachment. One-on-one time with a nanny allows for quality bonding and development, as there are no distractions from other children, ensuring a secure and nurturing home environment.

Dr. Purdy suggests that babies develop a bond with familiar people, forming a sense of care and connection. This promotes feelings of calm, peace, and security, making bonding easier for babies.

Consistency in routines is crucial for children's emotional development, relationship building, and expectations, as it helps them build confidence and build meaningful relationships.

3 Nanny stories that left SA buzzing

Briefly News previously reported that some domestic workers spend five full days at their clients’ homes as sleepover nannies and only go home to their families on the weekends.

previously reported that some domestic workers spend five full days at their clients’ homes as sleepover nannies and only go home to their families on the weekends. A lady looking after a young baby named Kai was praised for her teaching skills after sharing a viral video in which she taught her isiXhosa.

A South African nanny intrigued internet users after she unveiled her life as a nanny in the mother city.

