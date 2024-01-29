A young lady took to social media to showcase her life as a child-sitter in Cape Town.

In the video clip, the stunner shows her day with children at home to their daily trip around the Western cape

Netizens were fascinated by her content as they flooded her comment section inquiring for information on her line of work

A South African nanny intrigued internet users after she unveiled her life as a nanny in the mother city.

A South African woman living a lavish lifestyle in Cape Town as a nanny, shares a TikTok video. Image: @snalostyle

Source: TikTok

Woman gets candid on her life as a child sitter

In a series of images shared on TikTok by @snalostyle, the young woman is first seen sitting on a white couch; as the video montage continues, she shows her viewers how she spends her day as a nanny. The lovely lady revealed she is 20 years of age and working part-time as a nanny. As the clip progresses, she shows how she spends her day watching cartoons with the two kids she looks after.

@snalostyle stated that she had to sit through Tom and Jerry in French because the little ones she cares for only speak French. As the video continued, the youngest of the two played upstairs after he got bored.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Lunchtime in Constantia

In the next scene of the video montage, the 20-year-old revealed they went out to the trampoline park, where she jumped up and down with the kids, and although she had so much fun, she admitted that it was pretty challenging keeping up with a four-year-old.

They returned home, and she had time for herself and took the opportunity to explore the property. In the following image, the nanny and the kids ate lunch in Constantia, where they ate at a beautiful restaurant.

The video has gathered over 40.2 K viewers, thousands of likes and many comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens inquire info on nanny's job

Many people in the comments were interested in the lady's line of work as they flooded her comment section asking for additional information, saying:

Useeeer wrote:

"How much do you get paid being a nanny in SA?"

To which the nanny responded by saying:

"It really depends on what you negotiate with your family, it can vary from R50-R100 an hour I do part-time so it varies."

Maz Bond gushed over the video, adding:

"This is too cute."

User commented:

"How did you get your job?"

Future said:

"Wow their garden are they not looking to adopt a 28 yo black female."

Lady displays lavish room meant for billionaire's nanny in viral TikTok video

Briefly News previously reported that a Nigerian woman left internet users confused after she showed off the massive interior of the room kept for a nanny.

TikTok user @abbybox4 shared a video of the house with the caption,

"Nanny's room in a Nigerian billionaire's mansion!"

While revealing that the place is located in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers state, she showcased its nice toilet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News