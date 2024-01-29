A young stunner has become the topic of conversation among online users after her shocking revelations

In her TikTok video, the lady made it known to her viewers why she dislikes going back to her house

Many people in her comments could relate to her story, while her tale simply amused others

One woman took to social media to express her frustration about how many chores she had to complete when she arrived home.

A young lady took to TikTok to express her daily struggles upon returning home. Image: @shannel792

Source: TikTok

A woman lists things that annoy her about her house

A TikTok video shared by @shannel792 has gathered over 53.8 K viewers, thousands of likes and many comments and has sparked an online debate among netizens after the stunner made her revelation. The young woman expressed in her clip why she does not enjoy going home, which many could relate to.

@shannel792 said that one of the many things she has to deal with once she is at her place is opening the gate constantly, cooking, and washing the car.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Taking to her TikTok, she captioned her post saying:

"A gate man, plumber, electrician,maid ahhh can we open already."

Watch the video below:

Netizens reacts to the woman's video

Many people shared the same sentiment with the lady while others were entertained.

Princewill said:

"Was I the only one rooting for the fly on black to win the fight."

Ntombie

"Yoh same."

African Child could relate to the woman's post, adding:

"I do more chores at my parents than at my own house and I don’t even have a maid."

The single girlfriend complained about her issues, saying:

"I pushed the car the other day."

Akyere

"Me too."

mrslooneytoons poked fun at the lady, saying:

"Not the gate."

Valencia Thewo said:

"Same sis."

To which she responded by saying:

"Me I’m tired ahhh."

Woman shares adventure of stocking up on South African essentials for life in Korea

Briefly News previously reported that living abroad can be challenging in terms of adapting to the lifestyle of that particular country you may find yourself in. This may have been the case for this woman who returned to her home country to stock up on items.

A TikTok video posted by @cneezle_c, currently living in Korea, revealed in her clip that she returned to South Africa to stoke up a few items she may need. In the video, the lovely lady shows her suricates neatly wrapped with sellotape.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News