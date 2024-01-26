An American lady showed people the plan that she came up with after not having hot water for her bath

The woman filmed a TikTok video thinking she was showing people a newly discovered hack in her life

Online users could not stop making jokes after saying what the woman made up as a plan for hot water

A woman in America showed people what she did after not having hot water. The lady couldn't get warm water out of her tap, so she made a plan.

A TikTok video shows a woman finding out how kettles work. Image: @priceschloee

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman's hack received thousands of likes. Many commented that they were disappointed after seeing her "genius" idea.

American woman amazed by kettle

A woman in America, @princeschloee, showed people she did not have water coming from her. She plugged her kettle right next to the tub to pour the hot water in to get a warm bath.

TikTok viewers confused by video

Many online users found the video confusing. People waited in anticipation for her hack, only to realise that a kettle was a new concept to her.

Lona Siphokazi asked:

"Wait.. so you didn't know how a kettle can be used."

Miadora Beauty commented:

"My fellow South Africans , we've been living a dangerous life hack all our lives."

BODINDIAAN wrote:

"You can leave it in the kitchen and bring over to the bath and dump it …but if it drops in lol."

god0fGen added:

"I thought you were about to throw the whole kettle in the water so it will boil all the water in the tub."

Chidothi said:

"As an African in zambia, I was waiting to see the LIFE HACK."

_rivoni asked:

"Wait..this is a hack? We've been living a hack our entire lives in South Africa."

