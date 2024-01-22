Global site navigation

Black and Glowing: Dark-skinned Woman's Tanning Hack Sparks Debate but Wins Hearts Online
by  Nothando Mthembu
  • A YouTube video of a young and dark-skinned African woman tanning her skin has taken the internet by storm
  • The footage shared by Nidal Kabashi shows her demonstrating how she goes about applying tan lotion to her body
  • The final result gave Nidal a warm and radiant tone, leaving many netizens amazed by her skin's look

dark skinned woman with tan
A woman showed off how she gets her chocolate looking radiant. Image: @nidalkabashi
Source: Instagram

A dark-skinned African woman had netizens in awe of how she achieved her flawless glowing skin.

Dark-skinned woman shines

A video posted on YouTube by Nidal Kabashi shows her applying generous amounts of tanning lotion directly onto her chocolate skin.

After applying it to her body and hands, Nidal shows off her strikingly glowy and even-toned look before ending the clip with a cute dance.

Check out the impressive beauty hack below:

“Black people do tan, they just don't really talk about it. Tanning is a great way to amplify your care and yourself in general," explains Sabrina Johnson, founder of Gold Trim Tans tells Women's Health Magazine.

Johnson describes tanning as makeup for the body, similar to how you'd wear foundation to even out your skin.

Intrigued netizens react to the video

While some people were surprised to see a black woman tanning, the video left many netizens in awe of the beauty hack.

@nickyd3197 commented:

"It looks beautiful on you! The dark skin tone makes it glow. She is gorgeous!"

@RawrRawrrRawrrr responded:

"I never considered black people using tanning products, but I saw it added such a glow. You’re so pretty!"

@1mymind2isanenigma3 replied:

"In case anyone’s confused: it’s about achieving the same even skin tone. Not about getting “darker”."

@S_Blunt commented:

"I did a spray tan for a wedding once. It didn't deepen my tone, it just made it more even and added some golden highlights."

@alicesmith2495 said:

"For those questioning. It won't necessarily make you "darker" depending on how deep your skin tone is. But it WILL give you a warm or olive undertone and help even out any patchiness in tone."

@lorrenraven replied:

"Oooh, my lord. The skin is flawless. I love that it seems you've got a true cool tone to your skin, and then you add that warmth. Glowing. I love dark-skinned women feeling so comfortable in their skin. I couldn't even imagine how hard it has been for POC and especially dark/deep-toned people in this twisted world. All black is beautiful."

Woman shares struggle of being a dark-skinned coloured

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young Mzansi woman took to social media to share her struggle with being a dark-skinned coloured woman.

In South Africa, a coloured, formerly Cape Coloured, is a person of mixed European ("white") and African ("black") or Asian ancestry.

Most of the population formerly classified as Coloured speaks Afrikaans or, to a lesser extent, English, Britannica explains.

