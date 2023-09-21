From cleansing, moisturising and protecting, a lot of time and effort goes into taking care of one's skin

Briefly News sought four viral videos from TikTok of South African woman showing how they look after their facial skin

The women recommended various products, soaps and creams that have helped them overcome their skin issues

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Your skin is the largest organ in your body, and it plays an important role in protecting you from the environment, regulating your temperature, and helping you to feel confident.

Taking care of your skin is essential for maintaining its health and appearance, and a good skincare routine can help prevent and treat various skin problems.

Four women went viral after sharing their skincare hacks and routines. Image: @portia_mthethwa/TikTok, @saint.clarea/TikTok, @michellensa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Briefly News takes a look at four Mzansi woman who shared their skincare routines, hacks and secrets to getting beautiful skin on social media.

1. Lady shares how she cleared body hyperpigmentation with affordable skincare

If you are concerned about hyperpigmentation or looking to improve your skin's overall health, consider trying the woman's budget-friendly skincare routine.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

@saint.clarea took to social media to share how she got rid of her body hyperpigmentation and achieved glowing skin on a budget on TikTok.

In a TikTok video, a woman revealed how she dealt with her hyperpigmentation with just three products. Image:@saint.clarea

Source: TikTok

The video, which received much traction online, shows her at a cosmetic store as she picks the products that she best recommends to help with getting glowy skin at a fraction of the price. The products include Vitamin E 7000 body cream, Nuova Pure Tumeric soap, and Bramley Tissue Oil.

As part of her skincare routine, @saint.clarea uses Nuova Pure Tumeric soap to cleanse her skin. Turmeric has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, which can help to reduce hyperpigmentation and improve overall skin health.

@saint.clarea uses Vitamin E 7000 body cream to moisturise her skin. Vitamin E is an antioxidant that can help to protect the skin from damage and promote healing.

Finally, to protect her skin, @saint.clarea uses Bramley Tissue Oil to protect her skin from the sun and other environmental stressors. Tissue oil is also known for reducing hyperpigmentation and improving the appearance of scars.

"Affordable products for body hyperpigmentation and glowy skin," the young woman's video was captioned.

Having clear skin can boost self-esteem and confidence, so it's no surprise that the woman's TikTok video gained so much attention from people interested in learning more about affordable skincare products that can help them achieve glowing skin.

2. Durban woman plugs Mzansi ladies on how to achieve flawless face glow for less than R100

Portia Mthethwa, a young woman from Durban, South Africa, shared her budget-friendly skincare routine on social media. The routine has helped her achieve beautiful, glowing skin, especially after she suffered from acne.

A TikTok video shows her applying various skincare and beauty products to her face.

The skincare routine includes cleansing her face using glycerin pure soap and lukewarm water before rinsing off with cold water and following up with Bramley tissue oil.

Portia then proceeds to dermaplan her face using a facial razor. Portia then applied a lemon sheet face mask she bought for R10 at Commercial Street in Durban CBD. According to Portia, the instant glow is out of this world.

Dermaplaning is a gentle exfoliation technique that removes dead skin cells and vellus hair (also known as peach fuzz) from the face. It can help improve skin appearance by making it look smoother and brighter.

According to Beautymone, lemon juice is a natural astringent that can help to tighten pores and reduce oil production. It also contains vitamin C, which is an antioxidant that can help to protect the skin from damage.

Portia's skincare routine is affordable and easy to follow. If you are looking for a way to achieve glowing skin on a budget, consider trying her routine.

3. Woman makes homemade turmeric soap for hyperpigmentation

A TikToker named Limpho (@itslimphomosia) has shared a video of her DIY turmeric soap recipe for hyperpigmentation. The video has gone viral, with over 100,000 likes and many comments from people who are excited to try the remedy.

A TikTok video shows a woman making soap for hyperpigmentation, and peeps loved her remedy. Image: @itslimphomosia/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video, Limpho combines turmeric with Pure Soap to create a simple and affordable soap that can help brighten skin tone, reduce inflammation, and clear dark spots.

Turmeric is a natural spice that has been used for centuries in traditional medicine for various skin conditions, including hyperpigmentation. It contains a compound called curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

You can use Limpho's turmeric soap once or twice daily. Be sure to do a patch test on a small area of your skin before using the soap to make sure you are not allergic to any of the ingredients.

If you are looking for a natural and affordable way to reduce hyperpigmentation and achieve glowing skin, be sure to try Limpho's turmeric soap recipe!

4. Woman shaves her face with baby oil to achieve clear and glossy skin

A Mzansi woman had netizens amazed when she shared how she achieved her flawless skin.

Taking to TikTok, @michellensa showed facial micro blades, baby oil and cotton pads, which she used for her skincare routine.

In the video, she applies a generous amount of baby oil to her face before using the blades to carefully shave her face.

According to Healthline, shaving your face can help clean up and brighten your skin, making it easier to apply makeup. But it could also cause damage and lead to ingrown hairs. It's also good to see a doctor to rule out a medical cause for your facial hair.

As part of her routine, @michellensa finishes off by moisturising her skin with a cream.

As part of her post, she also shared that black soap helped her get rid of dark circles and dead skin cells.

According to Cleveland Clinic, African black soap is a natural cleanser and exfoliator that can improve skin texture and tone, reduce inflammation, and help treat signs of ageing.

It is made from the ashes of plantain leaves, palm kernel oil, shea butter, and cocoa butter. African black soap is gentle on the skin and can be used on the face, hands, body, and even hair.

Fearless woman transforms eyebrows with hair relaxer, video stuns the internet

In a separate article, Briefly News reported that a woman decided to relax her eyebrows and hair simultaneously.

She encouraged her followers to give it a try but cautioned them only to keep it on the eyebrows for one minute.

Many were stunned by her bravery, considering the potential dangers of relaxers with harmful chemicals that can cause burns.

Curiosity drove people to see the final results, but the content creator left them in suspense, teasing a potential part 2. Other fearless women also shared their past experiences with relaxing their brows.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News