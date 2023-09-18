A South African woman has shared an affordable headboard outlet on TikTok, where headboards are sold for just R599

Some social media users have praised the quality of the headboards, while others have expressed concern

Headboards can provide a number of benefits, including improved sleep quality, reduced noise pollution, and increased privacy

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A woman shared where to get headboards for R599 in Kempton Park. Image: @mbaliondela/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A headboard can add a touch of style and personality to your bedroom.

A woman took to social media to share an affordable headboard outlet with her online friends.

The TikTok video posted by @mbaliondela shows the variety of styles and sizes of headboards available for sale at the furniture retail outlet for just R599.

"They also have pedestals that match the colour of the headboard you want and there’s new stock every week. I'm obsessed ngu my friend shame," @mbaliondel said.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The necessity of having a good headboard

According to the Sleep Foundation, some studies have shown that people who sleep with a headboard tend to have better sleep quality than those who don't. This is likely because a headboard provides a sense of security and comfort, which can help people relax and fall asleep more easily.

If you are looking for a way to improve your bedroom, consider investing in a good-quality headboard. It is a small investment that can make a big difference in your comfort, style, and sleep quality.

South Africans react to the video with differing views

Mzansi had differing opinions on the headboard plug as some people had raving reviews, and others expressed they disapproved of the quality of the available headboards.

Sfiso_Nyakalo said:

"I was there on Friday ey Quality bafwethu is giving Zimbabwe ai kabi"

Tippytee15 wrote:

"Nna, I would rather not have it than bad quality shame. Sommerlanka does not work for me."

Bontle replied:

"I went there yesterday, so happy ka the quality."

Bonnie3344 said:

"I'm also happy with mine the quality is giving."

Its_pm.mabizela commented:

"R599 is for which size? Mina they are not answering me. I texted them."

Dieketsengmaryjane replied:

"Yoooh pedestal inside haaai is not make sure."

Woman shares plug for affordable furniture and home goods at Durban China shop

In another story, Briefly News reported that turning a new space into a home can be daunting. By far, the most challenging part of furnishing a house from scratch is figuring out where to start.

Thankfully, it is possible to do this without breaking the bank. A South African woman shared a video plugging people on where they could get affordable furniture and home décor items at a fraction of the price.

In a video posted on TikTok, Jessica Mkhize showed a store called China Home Centre in Springfield, Durban. The homeware outlet boasts a variety of goods, from plates, pots, pillows and couches to modern decor pieces. The prices are very affordable too.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News