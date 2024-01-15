A South African woman named @babyrelo22 took TikTok by storm with a New Year's haircut adventure

Nervous fingers met clippers, sculpting her relaxed into a sleek, confident pixie cute hairstyle

The internet roared its approval, showering her with love for this bold leap into 2024

A woman entered the new year with a short and sleek haircut. Image: @babyrelo22

Source: TikTok

A young South African woman decided to make a statement by boldly entering 2024 with a new haircut.

New year, new hair

Armed with clippers and a dash of audacious spirit, she captured her New Year's transformation on TikTok under the handle @babyrelo22.

The video crackled with nervous energy as @babyrelo22, fingers trembling slightly, began sculpting her hair.

She cut her hair and switched to a second clip of her having styled the hair and confidently rocked her new, sleek, short hairstyle that framed her face like a crown.

Watch the video below:

According to Four Agency, the power of a haircut can symbolise confidence and the sharpness of a new look and feel. It has become synonymous with breakups, new beginnings and the transformative power of change.

Mzansi shows woman love

The internet roared its approval, showering her comments with love and emojis, celebrating her bold leap into the new year.

CocoGoddessb replied:

"You did good! You look cute wit short hair."

Dawn commented:

"Was it your first time ? I wanna learn how to cut my pixie too especially at the bag can’t always have to go to the salon ☹️."

PhiwiGumz repliedwoman'swith Love commented:

"Is'bindi esingaka That look at camera after cutting is priceless."

Nonhlanhla Lukhele wrote:

"You are brave and beautiful ."

Sdie replied:

"Sengikopela wena njalo ngiyabonga."

