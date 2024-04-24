BI Phakathi, a well-known philanthropist, helped a man who sells toy cars on the streets with the help of disadvantaged boys

In the clip, Phakathi interacts with the man and the kids before showering them with cash

The video warmed hearts as people appreciated Phakathi's support and the boys' entrepreneurial spirit

A man and some kids who make and sell wire toy cars were blessed by BI Phakathi. Image: BI Phakathi

Source: Facebook

BI Phakathi was compelled to help and bless a group of kids and a man selling toy wire cars on the streets.

BI Phakathi makes a difference for street vendor and children

Mzansi netizens were touched when the popular, faceless philanthropist approached some disadvantaged boys who were selling handmade cars.

Phakathi met a man named Thapelo, who had an amputated leg. He got the boys to help him make and sell cars to the public.

Phakathi can be heard asking the man how much the cars are before giving him R200 for one of them.

Of course, Phakathi didn't stop there as he gave Thapelo and the kids even more money which they received with joy and heartfelt appreciation.

Watch the video below:

SA praises philanthropist

The Facebook video touched many people's hearts online as they responded with positive comments, praising Phakathi for helping those in need.

Thuli Mocumie commented:

"I'm so glad that he is keeping them off the streets and teaching them skills and responsibility. Hopefully they will continue from there. The innocence of young ones and joy you brought them is so heartwarming ."

Jackie Hudson replied:

"Thank you for helping the man. The children put a great big smile on my face seeing them so happy and full of smiles. You have a heart of gold. God bless you always."

Dudu R. Mthembu said:

"Some of these kids are already breadwinners at their homes."

Godfrey Diplomatic Rushlover replied:

"I love his hustle but I don’t like the statement he made that these kids are his workers."

Merle Collins said:

"Awesome. Those happy little faces. Thanks for blessing them."

BI Phakathi assists elderly woman in TikTok video

In another article, Briefly News reported that BI Phakathi once again stepped in to help another woman. And the man noticed that a gogo was by herself walking on a long stretch of road.

The video of how BI Phakathi helped received over 46,000 likes. There were also thousands of comments from people who were over the moon to see that he was there for someone in need.

Anonymous viral sensation BI Phakathi helped another person in need on the streets. The Good Samaritan stopped an old woman and found out that she was walking a long distance in order to buy some maize meal.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News