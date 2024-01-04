A young woman shared a video on TikTok where she expressed her disappointment in her life

She uploaded a TikTok video saying she is almost 30 years old but has not accomplished much

The online community reassured her that there is no one-size-fits-all measure of success in life

A woman close to her 30s feels down because she thinks she hasn't achieved enough for that age. Images: TikTok/ @ndeshi_vatuva, Instagram/ @africanruby

A woman opened up, saying she's almost 30 years old but has nothing to show for it - house, boyfriend, kids, money.

@ndeshi_vatuva took to her TikTok account and shared a video of herself looking beautiful.

The TikTokker made a disclaimer on the video, saying it's nothing serious, it's just for laughs.

"Almost 30 and I have nothing to show for it NB: Just for laughs ."

See what the TikTokker says she hasn't achieved

TikTokkers felt the woman's 'pain'

The video got over 14k views, with many TikTok users saying they are on the same boat as her.

Some TikTokkers said it's okay because at least she is aging like a fine wine.

@Namibia's Auto Scenery commented:

"At least you're still hot."

@AngelBerry717❤️ said:

"Oh no. You are the CEO of your own functional business. You are alive & healthy. Still have so much potential. Comparison is a thief of joy. ❤️"

@user5383258466971 commented:

"no girl .....you have God who loves you ...good health....you don't owe anyone an explanation about your life ...just be happy."

@Christ@hshared:

"Same babe, same♥️♥️."

@Thandeka Rita Khwela commented:

"Your state of mind is giving High value ❤️."

@reka38 wrote:

"Congratulations hon some ppl lost themselves you still have hope."

@akua_kwartemah shared:

"You don’t need to, as long as you’re alive… there’s no deadline in life."

53-year-old woman shows you can achieve goals at a later stage

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who showed the world that people can achieve a lot at a later stage of life.

YouTuber Fumi Desalu penned an emotional post on LinkedIn, which has since gone viral and shared on all social media platforms.

The post encourages girls not to conform to the standards and timelines society has set out for others.

This includes getting married and having a baby before 30. For Desalu, everything she did was done after 40, and she kept achieving her dreams even after 50.

