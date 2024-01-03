A woman took to social media to defend a claim which says women’s lives end at 30 or when they have kids

Sharing a picture of a gorgeous middle aged professional, the lady stated her claim about men’s opinions

Some men came forward to defend themselves, making ti clear that not all men think this way

A South African woman shared a picture of an older professional woman in a swimsuit as proof that ladies' lives do not end when they are over 30 or become moms.

This woman made it known that being over 30 or a mom does not stop you from living your best life. Image: @hazelonx

Many people believe that when you turn 30, your life is over, and the same thought goes for when women become mothers.

Mzansi babe defends women over 30 and mothers

Twitter user @hazelonx shared a post of Prof Phakeng beaming in a bathing suit. The woman explained that SA men apparently claim women’s lives end at 30 or when they become moms, and this is proof that they are so wrong.

Take a look at this stunner:

“South African men can’t comprehend this because, according to them, after a woman turns 30 and/or has kids, she’s reached the end of her lifespan.”

Mzansi discusses gender stereotypical claim

People took to the comment section to share their views on what the woman proclaimed. Some men defended themselves, while women claimed this is when life truly begins.

Read some of the men’s comments:

@TeffuJoy is all for it:

“This is beautiful; as a South African man, I can take in this. Because according to me after a woman turns 30 and or has kids she's not yet reached the end of lifespan. Only at death can she.”

@Mosky_Mothapo felt attacked:

“That's wrong...we see lots of such women at the beach all over the coast... Whites, Indians and blacks. Nothing wrong with prof wearing like this.”

@hillarynyasha stands by it:

“It's not about comprehension; it's simply observation….most girls after 25 just have big bellies and let loose nje… it's a select few that work on themselves; the rest just wear high-waisted jeans and tuck in that stomach.”

@Dr_Aftermath_ asked:

“ why are we all included in this? Anyways, congratulations on your Merc purchase.”

