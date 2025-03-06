A dynamic interracial duo made South Africans emotional and melted hearts after going viral on TikTok

A toddler couldn’t bear to see her nanny, Ellen leave her to go back home for the weekend and cried for her to stay

Social media users were touched by the lovely clip that showcased the pair’s beautiful and undeniable bond

A lot of toddlers grow fond of their nannies who take good care of them while their parents juggle their demanding careers.

South Africans were touched by a toddler and her beautiful bond with her nanny. Image: @Charles Milligan

Some domestic workers spend five full days at their clients’ homes as sleepover nannies and only go home to their families on the weekends.

SA emotional after toddler cries for nanny during home time

South Africans were reminded of how strong their rainbow nation truly is after watching a beautiful TikTok video. After the controversial accusations of American President Donald Trump and Elon Musk about Mzansi’s black-led government being racist, some citizens were a bit insecure about the unity in the country.

A sweet toddler and her lovely nanny restored South Africa’s hope in the rainbow nation and the love that crosses all boundaries including race. In now-viral TikTok video, a little girl held on to her nanny as she pretended to leave for the weekend.

The toddler could not bear to see her caregiver go home and threw a tantrum until the nanny turned around to pick her up. The little girl’s mom, Sheila filmed the beautiful moment and added Billie Elish’s What Was I Made For in the background for a good tear-jerker.

The entire fandom has a great relationship with the domestic worker. Sheila shared the clip with the caption:

“Here we are again! She knows Tannie Ellen won’t be here for two days because it’s the weekend. The struggle is real.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

What makes a good nanny?

According to Morningside Nannies, being a great nanny requires more than a genuine love of children. Nannies work long hours in private homes and most often work with no supervision or daily oversight. Parents depend on their nannies to keep their children safe and well-cared for and to provide the highest level of childcare so that they can fulfil their personal or professional commitments.

Here’s what to consider:

Love the company of kids

Has a basic understanding of child development

Advocate for childcare

Have a lot of energy

Be safely conscious

Have good communication skills

Be flexible

Be understanding

Have a nurturing spirit

Be responsible

Be trustworthy

Be respectful

Be organised

Be self-motivated

Prepare to handle an emergency

Be creative

No criminal record

Be proactive

Have strong morals

Mzansi nannies during work hours. Image: @Per-Anders Pettersson

Mzansi reacts to nanny and toddler’s beautiful bond

Social media users were touched by the lovely video and commented:

@Vus'muzi_shared:

“I now clearly understand that no one is born racist but people are being taught to be racist.”

@maileii2 wrote:

“I once heard a story of a kid who spent Christmas in Limpopo because he wouldn't let the maid leave him.”

@RasMbuyisa commented:

“I hope Ellen is paid well to make her own kids happy too when she arrives because as much as she's a mother figure there, somewhere else she might be the breadwinner and only source of happiness.”

@user1587937013482 said:

“My father ended up taking us to Lesotho for the December holidays just to be with our helper because we wouldn't want her to leave our site.”

@Ras Ot'Nel hoped:

“I hope that lady is being appreciated for the good heart and love she shows to your family.”

@Audrey manifested:

“When this lovely lady gets old this same little girl will take care of her.”

@SHIELA AND ALFRED replied:

“Yes Sir, that's why I always keep these good memories for them so that Anavi always remembers her Tannie Ellen and someday she will also be there for Ellen.”

@vimbai042 said:

“l dropped a tear watching this. The baby is so cute.”

@scenesthatbang pointed out:

“Their souls are bonded when left with you, it's no different than being left with strangers.”

