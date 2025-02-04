“Here’s Some Advice”: SA Candidate Attorney Tips Domestic Worker on How to Keep a Job Longer
- A candidate attorney hopped on TikTok to advise how domestic workers could keep their jobs longer
- The lady pointed out that some house assistants do overstep boundaries and highlighted that their position is a job they should work hard to keep
- Social media users flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts and hopefully land a good helper
Domestic workers are the people who assist families with the harmonious operations of their homes.
Whether one is a cleaner, nanny or full-time maid, they are employees who at the end of the day report to their boss.
SA candidate attorney tips domestic worker on how to keep a job longer
A candidate attorney hopped on TikTok to advise domestic workers on how to keep their jobs longer and avoid being fired for overstepping boundaries. The lady, Zimasa shared scenarios that she was familiar with and told home assistants what not to do to jeopardise their position:
“Here’s some advice.”
Zimasa mentioned that no matter how laid back and loving the family one works for, you should never try to be one of them, you should always find a way to snap back into the reality that you’re at work:
“If the family you work for is in the middle of an argument, do not be the middleman. Families always fight, but they will also make up an if you were the middleman, you will look like an instigator.
“If the children of the house you’re working for wake up late because they overslept, do not be a part of that because you are at work and you might lose your job. Get to a house and finish up with your daily chores that have been assigned to you.”
Zimasa also advised domestic workers to avoid sensitive conversations that could potentially cause conflict.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi attorney tips domestic workers to keep job longer
Social media users flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts and hopefully land a good domestic worker:
@Maweyngane Mrs Mokoena said:
“I need someone who has heard this video to work for me and make sure they listened to the video.”
@Mtwana ka David commented:
“I am looking for a stay-in nanny in KZN.”
@Noble___ ♈️ explained:
“We got rid of our first nanny because she said she doesn't value marriage just after a very tiny miscommunication I had with my husband in her presence. She said, ‘This is why I’m not married.’”
@missjack11 asked:
“Your advice is really good. Is it okay for a house helper to take a leave every school holiday? Easter, June, September and December?”
