A mother on TikTok chose her mental peace over having to deal with an extra person roaming her household

The woman announced on TikTok that she had let go of her helper which divided the internet

The lady added a very explanatory soundtrack in the background as she announced the parting of ways between her and her helper

A lady on TikTok revealed the drama between herself and her helper which led her to fire her.

A Mzansi Mom announced her decision to fire her helper. Image: @moradiwamatselane

Source: TikTok

The woman could no longer walk on eggshells in her own home and decided to let go of her employee.

South Africa’s unemployment rate

South Africa’s unemployment rate is currently very embarrassing. Many people follow different rituals to find and land a miracle job after waiting for years to secure one.

The work field is incredibly hard to break into, even students fresh out of university find the task more challenging than meeting their least professor’s due date for an assignment. Unfortunately, a new woman has been sacked from her job over dramatic differences.

A woman on TikTok announced to Mzansi that she had fired her helper after enduring debilitating moments of being uncomfortable in her own home. The lady, Malesane Ledwaba, said this by including a self-explanatory soundtrack to her announcement, which led to speculations that she and her helper did not see eye-to-eye.

Ledwaba captioned her post:

“I just decided to let my helper go. I’m done with helpers.”

Watch the video below:

Bad blood between boss and employee

The lady did not have to say much for Mzansi to understand that there was major bad blood between the employer and employee. The woman expressed that she was exhausted of helpers as she added a track that said:

“You know, I’m proud to say that I’ve come to that stage of life where I say I’m not fixing anything with anyone. I don’t care what people say, they will always have something to talk about, mara I’m not fixing anything with anyone. Makubenjalo until the casket drops. I’m not gonna waste my time with someone who is not going to waste their time on me.”

Netizens expressed their mixed views on the woman’s decision:

@Ivory Maytons

"The day I accepted that helpers are also human and they are not perfect I started having peace. As long my kids are well treated and happy, I’m good."

@Amahle Thobela expressed her pain of losing her helper:

"Yoh last year October our helper of 18 years passed away. I still haven’t healed that was my second mom."

Life of a happy domestic worker

Briefly News also reported that a domestic worker started prioritising her health and joined a lady who had been jogging around her block. The ladies jog in the morning and Nesta makes sure to spare 15 minutes to sneak in some cardio with Maryke.

Maryke is very much into fitness and is passionate about empowering others to be the best versions of themselves. Nesta only realised that she was famous on TikTok when she saw a WhatsApp message from her jogging buddy, Maryke.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News