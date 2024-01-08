A helper returned from leave to a warm welcome and the joyous moment was captured in a TikTok video

The kid that she looks after had an over-the-top reaction that touched thousands of netizens on the social media platform

Even the pet dogs joined the celebration spiking the cuteness levels of the clip to the maximum

A little girl rushed to the door to welcome their domestic worker back from holiday. Image: @crystalveronicag

A little girl's excitement to her household helper coming back from leave had people saying ncaaaw!

Family celebrates helper's return

The mom @crystalveronicag who was anticipating the return pulled out the camera to capture her kid's reaction.

The family dogs couldn't resist getting in on the action. One pup, clearly missing the helper's playtime antics, paced around with a ball in his mouth as a welcome-home gift.

Value of household helpers

With 288k views and counting, the short yet sweet clip has become a shining example of the joy and laughter helpers bring to people's lives.

Because, let's face it, who doesn't appreciate the extra help especially when it involves a young kid and energetic canine companions?

Mzansi sends the helper love

People are sharing stories of their helpers and expressing gratitude for the unsung heroes making daily life manageable.

@sibulelemzizi31 mentioned:

"A round of applause to the helper.The excitement says a lot."

@kntonga shared:

"I have a beautiful helper too! Kids, dogs, pigs, and inkukhu behave like this when she comes back! She's family. ❤️❤️"

@jabulani.malindi noted:

"She is already looking at all the work she needs to do. "

@sellybebe stated:

"Even the dog is excited. ❤️"

@zeenatrossouw added:

"The puppy already got the ball ready too. Let's go play."

@missamandadukes shared:

"I nearly cried when my nanny came back. ❤️They really make our lives easy."

@nocwakasigenu wrote:

"Even the dogs are excited.Our helpers are the glue that holds us."

@tiwoti3 said:

"My helper sent a message on Christmas Day to say she is not coming back."

