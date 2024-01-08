A video of a South African couple's wedding in the living room got netizens emotional on TikTok

It captures the bride and groom exchanging vows while surrounded by their supportive loved ones

Thousands of people hailed the private ceremony for its simplicity and meaningfulness in the comments section

A lovely couple's wedding ceremony went viral on TikTok. Image: @sivuqs

Source: TikTok

A South African couple gave a new meaning to the celebration of love. They exchanged wedding vows in their living room, surrounded by loved ones.

Bride and groom get married

The emotional TikTok video posted by @sivuqs beautifully captures the bride's tears of joy while the husband puts the ring on her finger.

Following the vows and the exchange of rings, the family breaks out in song, creating a joyous atmosphere.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Wedding video spreads on TikTok

In less than a week, the video garnered 778,000 views and redefined the idea of a perfect wedding.

Watch the video below:

Mzani people moved by simple wedding

The fuss-free yet meaningful ceremony had viewers in tears. Many expressed their appreciation of the love displayed and the overwhelming support the newlyweds received from their families.

@jadwelihle95 said:

"Wow uthando kulomndeni ."

@mel_b29 mentioned:

"Why do I find this really cute na? Like umshato nje omncinci endlini.❤️"

@lebogang_bela posted:

"Yoh. I'd cry for 40 days and 40 nights. This is so beautiful."

@Mydululu stated:

"I wish for my daughter and son to find this happiness one day sebakhulile. This is beautiful."

@atima Ziwele wrote:

"This is how I want to get married, just family and close friends.❤"

@pamy181 added:

"Oh I don't know how, but one can tell you truly love your wife. UThixo anibusise."

@VeeViweKoza noted:

"Love is beautiful. All the best on your new journey.❤️"

@Khanyo highlighted:

"Congratulations sisi! I love the fact that you put God first in everything."

Couple share 1st kiss on wedding day

In another article, Briefly News reported that an African couple tied the knot and waited until their wedding day to share their very first kiss. The moment was caught on camera, along with their reactions.

While it was very normal many moons ago for the first kiss to be shared on the couple's wedding day, in today's times, it is very rare.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News