An African couple tied the knot and waited until their wedding day to share their very first kiss. The moment was caught on camera, along with their reactions.

While it was very normal many moons ago for the first kiss to be shared on the couple's wedding day, in today's times, it is very rare.

Couple's first kiss goes viral

Twitter account @PostbyPeter shared a video showing a beautiful traditional African wedding where the bride and groom shared their first kiss.

Using cake to sweeten the moment, the two lent in for their first embrace… but it was not as sweet as expected. Barely touching lips, the bride pulled away in record time, and her face said it all.

Take a look at this awkward first kiss:

People discuss what went on here

The comment section was filled with laughter and embarrassment for the groom. The way that the bride pulled away had people hiding in shame.

Read what some people had to say:

@ayanda_yandiey_ said it straight:

“Yhoo, she hates him, bandla.”

@ribz_rb was shook:

“It is so cringy.”

@jah_vinny_23 was confused:

“Hehbanna, I can’t tell what’s really going on here ”

@kitty_kaykay2 said:

“ looks so uncomfortable.”

@Mfoka_Mlangeni wanted to know:

“Why would she go ahead to marry him”

