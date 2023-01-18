One young woman has posted a video on social media explaining why she and her boyfriend haven’t kissed yet

The lady explained that while she is almost 24 and her boyfriend has been with her for almost two years, boundaries were key for them

She ended by saying that despite people calling her “weird”, she believes that their abstinence could lead to a blessed marriage

A young lady has posted a video explaining why she and her bae of two years have refrained from being physical in their relationship.

kyndelgrove is saving her first kiss for marriage. Image: kyndelgrove/TikTok.

Source: UGC

The woman vehemently said that boundaries were key for her and despite being nearly 24 and receiving hate for her decision, she and her boyfriend would not kiss until their wedding day.

TikTok user, kyndelgrove, explained that she and her partner are Christians and decided to save their first kiss for after marriage.

The babe further noted that she didn’t care about people calling her weird because she only sought to please God.

Social media users react to woman who has never kissed her boyfriend

Netizens had mixed reactions to her TikTok clip, but for the most part, people supported her decision to save herself for marriage.

Many Muslim women also showed their support, owing to physical intimacy being reserved for after marriage in the Islamic faith as well.

Here is the video and some engaging reactions from TikTokkers:

Hannah Mae said:

“My husband and I didn’t kiss while we were dating. Our first kiss was at the altar! Dated for two years, engaged for eight months. Married for two years.”

Ajnadin wrote:

“As a Muslim, I totally support your idea.”

