A young shoemaker has taken to social media to open up about her trade after she started her shoemaking hustle in high school

The young lady noted that she’d bring polish, glue, a hammer, and other materials to school to repair the shoes of her fellow students

Commenting on her amazing story, netizens shared how proud they were of her for putting herself out there and for grinding hard for success

A hard-working lady who works as a shoemaker has posted about how she got started in the industry from a very young age.

Edna Frimpong is a dedicated shoemaker.

The young hustler explained that she started grinding hard in high school and would bring various tools with her to help students repair their broken shoes.

Edna Frimpong, who is also a journalism student, shared her story on LinkedIn:

“When I was in secondary school, I made sure I brought polish, glue, a hammer, and other materials when going to school.

“During break times, I used the opportunity to market to my classmates and other friends to bring their torn sandals for repairs.”

The talented woman further noted that she would use the weekend to fix the shoes for her clients.

Now, years later, Edna, who resides in Ghana, is still striving hard with her shoemaking business and delivers to places around the globe.

Social media users inspired by female shoemaker

The dedicated hun inspired many peeps, who wished her well in her post’s comment section:

Elizabeth F. Arhin said:

“Wonderful! Your passion, and whatever is pursuing you at this current time, will determine your speed to total success. Go for it!”

Masango Charles added:

“This is awesome. Edna, with ladies like you in the society, I'm sure the world is going to be a better place.”

