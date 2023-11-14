This TikTok video on Twitter captures a priest's unexpected reaction during a wedding ceremony

A lot of laughter ensues as the priest playfully smacks the groom's head for lingering in the kiss

The Twitter comment section becomes a comedic playground, with users sharing jokes and reactions

In the realm of viral videos, social media platforms have become the stage for unexpected and humorous moments. A recent TikTok video shared on Twitter managed to encapsulate one such instance during a wedding ceremony that left viewers in stitches.

Weddings are often filled with emotional and memorable moments, and this particular video adds a touch of humour that resonates with viewers. The priest's unconventional and playful response to the extended kiss creates a lighthearted atmosphere.

Priest smacks groom for lengthy smooch

The video, shared by @instablog9ja, unfolds in the midst of a traditional wedding ceremony. As the bride and groom share a heartfelt kiss, the unexpected happens – the priest, with a mischievous grin, playfully smacks the groom's head, prompting laughter from the wedding party and attendees.

The brief yet hilarious interaction between the priest and the groom adds a delightful twist to the otherwise solemn moment of exchanging vows. The laughter that erupts in response to the playful gesture highlights the joy and spontaneity that can characterise such significant life events.

Take a look:

Twitter users crack jokes

What makes this video even more entertaining is the reaction it sparks in the Twitter comment section. Users from all corners of the platform join in the comedic revelry, sharing jokes, memes, and playful banter about the unexpected turn of events during the wedding ceremony. The video becomes a source of shared amusement, uniting people through laughter and lighthearted commentary.

@bushman_paul said:

“Pastor see say the kiss don dey pass the recommended holy kiss ”

@napuputhoughts clapped:

“Congratulations to them. They look so happy. May your union survive tribulations and vicissitudes of life.”

@betty_nwabunike loved it:

“Awww he got carried away pray that their ❤️ love will never stop ✋ congratulations to them happy married life.”

@official_adags shared:

Funny moment girl gives catholic priest high-five during prayer session

Briefly News reported that in a video that has gathered close to two million views as at the time of writing this report, a little girl high-fived a priest in the church as he was trying to bless her.

With the father's hand outstretched, and his palm facing her, she perhaps thought the man was calling for a high-five.

The clergyman burst into laughter as he found the girl's action very funny. Her mother quickly cautioned her, putting the kid's hand down.

