The TikTok video captures a woman fearlessly petting a Cobra that slithered into her window

The video, shared by @brandonleesteenberg, sparks discussions on snake handling safety

The daring encounter shared online has viewers cringing and marvelling at the woman's courage

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

In a TikTok video that has left viewers simultaneously astonished and uneasy, a woman fearlessly interacts with a Cobra that slithered into her window.

This woman handled a venemous snake without fear and it had people worried. Image: @brandonleesteenberg

Source: TikTok

Snakes are not a favourite for everyone, especially in Mzansi where they are seen to have negative omens.

Woman casually strokes cobra snake

The daring encounter, shared by user @brandonleesteenberg, begins with the woman noticing the unexpected visitor outside her window. Instead of recoiling in fear, she boldly extends her hand and begins to gently stroke the Cobra's scales, showcasing an uncanny sense of calmness.

The Cobra, known for its venomous bite and potentially dangerous nature, appears surprisingly docile as it allows the woman to touch and interact with it.

Take a look:

The video had people cringing

Viewers, however, were left in awe and cringing at the sheer audacity of the woman's actions. Many express a mix of fear and amazement, acknowledging the beauty of the snake while emphasizing the importance of handling such situations with extreme caution.

Read some of the peoples comments:

@Kenzuli:

“Can this type of animal actually become so tame and friendly?”

@Angel Hernández:

“ looks tamed and happy I guess it don't feel threaten.”

@crookedteeth:

“A little danger noodle.”

@Tee truly:

“King of the nope noodles ”

@Just_angie:

“Free handling venomous. Yoh, you very brave.”

@Deadlock give me headlock:

“What kind of dog is that? It looks cool.”

Massive snake slithers into toilet

Briefly News reported that many people commented on a video showing a real snake. The serpent found a comfortable place to be in a bathroom.

The video got thousands of likes and comments from terrified online users. The snake videos had many people feeling nervous.

A video on TikTok by @appel74 shows a python making its way into a toilet. Many people were amazed to see how the viper fit its whole body inside.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News