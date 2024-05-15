Lady Du hailed Boohle recently for being a supportive friend who always shows love to her music

The star thanked Boohle for being her prayer warrior, for always playing her music and for being loyal to her

The ladies had a sweet exchange where Boohle also relayed a heartfelt message thanking Lady Du for being a loyal sister

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Amapiano singers Lady Du and Boohle exemplified strong women empowerment online. The two stars showed people what happens when two women support each other.

Lady Du thanked Boohle for supporting her music. Image: @boohle_sa, @ladydu

Source: Instagram

Lady Du shows gratitude to Boohle

Woza collaborators, Lady Du and Boohle, recently gave each other love on Instagram. It started when Boohle played Lady Du's song and shared a video of her jamming to it on her Instagram stories.

Lady Du viewed it and was then filled with immense gratitude. On her timeline, the businesswoman thanked Boohle for being a supportive friend who not only plays her music but is also her prayer warrior.

Lady Du thanked Boohle for her loyalty and shared the video on her Instagram.

"I found this view in her story! To the most gorgeous human being, thank you for being the person that you are in my life again. Thank you for living my soul, and thank you for being the prayer warrior you are. Thank you for supporting my music."

Boohle hails Lady Du's song

In response to Lady Du's kind words, Boohle calls Lady Du a sister and expresses her love and admiration.

"You’re my sister, my one and only! I love you so much, and I love this song!"

Fans complimented the singer and showed love to her in the comments section.

Boohle opens up about what keeps her grounded amid the fame

In a previous report from Briefly News, the singer Boohle was one of the most famous Amapiano vocalists in Mzansi. She has countless hits that are topping the charts under her belt.

In an interview, the singer highlighted the importance of staying true to herself and grounded in the limelight.

Boohle also spoke about her church roots and how they have aided her success in the Amapiano genre.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News