Nadia Nakai's birthday was interesting as it was her first one while dating AKA and the couple had everyone swooning including Piano singer Lady Du

Lady Du was also mesmerised by the couple and added to AKA's post with her own message wishing Nadia Nakai a happy birthday

Lady Du's comment seemed innocent enough, but to better-informed onlookers, her comment was too try-hard for them

Lady Du who gave us the hit Woza was told she was doing too much on Nadia's comment recently.

Nadia Nakai's birthday brought a lot of attention and some of it landed on Lady Du's comment.

Lady Du was mocked for calling Nadia Nakai her bestie under AKA's post to Nadia Nakai. Image: Instagram/@nadianakai/@ladydu_sa

Lady Du called Nadia Nakai her bestfriend

ZAlebs reports that Lady Du commented on AKA's post where he wished his girlfriend Nadia Nakai a happy birthday.

When Nadia responded to AKA's post and then Lady Du commented:

"Happy birthday bestie."

Lady Du got dragged for trying too hard to be Nadia's friend

Those who viewed the post thought Lady Du calling the Bragga hitmaker bestie was a bit too forward. One user initially asked if Nadia was really Lady Du's bestie and other netizens began to doubt it.

@sanele_baloyi commented:

"This one really loves being in the mix with everyone lol it’s so tiring it’s like she’s desperate."

@uleratok_ added:

"nami ngikamsile Yeyi lomama [I am also tired of her]"

Some could not believe their bravery in openly dissing Lady Du.

@queen_candy_mo commented:

"You are so brave girl...heleeek! Your seriousness killed me, lol."

@meldee.___ also added:

"It is your question for me."

"Saved my life": Nadia celebrates 32nd birthday, AKA and 4 celebs wish her well

Briefly News previously reported that Nadia Nakai turned 32 on 18 May. In celebration of her special day, the birthday girl took to social media to share a stunning snap of herself.

The rapper has been touring around the country as part of her birthday tour. The 40 Bars hitmaker has been performing her favourite rap tunes at clubs alongside her bae and fellow rapper, AKA.

The stunner's boo took to Instagram to wish her a fabulous birthday. In the sweet post, Supa Mega thanked his bae for saving his life.

