Lady Du was once in a tough place that she could have struggled to rise from if it weren’t for a few individuals

Sharing a memory clip, Lady Du poured her heart out, thanking Boity Thulo, Anga Makubalo and Shishiliza for their love and support

Seeing this sweet post, fans gave Lady Du big ups for being so grateful and told her she has done the most

Lady Du knows what it is like to start at the bottom and best believe she has not forgotten the people who help lift her to the top.

Dudu Ngwenya, better known as Lady Du, couldn't thank some SA rappers enough for helping her out. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

Sharing an old clip on social media, Lady Du gave ups to the people in the video, reported SAHipHopMag. Lady Du said “here are the people that deserve credit for my blow up, people that gave me a platform when no one else believed in me.”

The people Lady Du was referring to are Boity Thulo, Anga Makubalo and Shishiliza. These are her people and she will forever be grateful for all they have done for her.

“I was already on my journey y’all boosted the girl forever grateful. May God bless you guys.”

Lady Du posted:

Reading the heartfelt caption Lady Du wrote, people were touched. Taking to the comment section fans let Lady Du know she is lucky to have people like this in her corner and that she deserves every ounce of the blessing she has received.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@khanya_greens said:

“Amen ! Your pen game is insanely unbelievable Your talent is unmatched You’re a huge inspiration every single day WAWA”

@mmamodise_nkwana said:

“Heeeeeee I remember this episode….I ddnt know who you were then but look at you nooooooooooow sis #umsebenziWakho ”

@zistolive said:

“Mina I love you so much and can’t wait to interview you one day sis”

@themellieking said:

“People that remain forever grateful are who God looks for. You are it!”

Lady Du collaborates with lit blind artist

South African Amapiano artist and DJ Lady Du collaborated with a relatively unknown and underrated visually disabled artist called Magiva, reported Briefly News.

Taking to social media with a sneaky clip of the sauce that they have been cooking up, Lady Du made it known that she and Magiva are bringing the heat, baba!

The post has a clip of Lady Du and Magiva grooving to their new track along with a lengthy caption in which Lady Du expressed her deepest gratitude towards Magiva. Having worked with many artists in her time, Lady Du has never been so touched by another artist’s vibe, reported TimesLIVE.

