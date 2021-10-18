Lady Du decided to do a track with an up-and -oming artist who is visually impaired and shared their journey

Sharing a clip of them grooving together, Lady Du explained what a pleasure it is to have worked with such a talented and dedicated artist like Magiva

Seeing Lady Du’s sweet post, social media users took to the comment section to commend her on her kindness

South African Amapiano artist and DJ Lady Du recently collaborated with a relatively unknown and underrated visually disabled artist called Magiva.

Amapiano sensation Lady Du has collaborated with a relatively unknown artist, called Magiva, who is blind. Image: @ladydu_sa

Taking to social media with a sneaky clip of the sauce that they have been cooking up, Lady Du made it known that she and Magiva are bringing the heat, baba!

The post has a clip of Lady Du and Magiva grooving to their new track along with a lengthy caption in which Lady Du expressed her deepest gratitude towards Magiva. Having worked with many artists in her time, Lady Du has never been so touched by another artist’s vibe, reported TimesLIVE.

Lady Du made it clear that she did not choose to work with Magiva because he was blind but because his passion is contagious!

“I said yes, the reason I said yes, was not because I found out he was blind, but because I want to show people that it’s possible, that you should never let your situation stop you from following your dreams.”

Lady Du posted:

Seeing Lady Du’s heartwarming post, peeps flocked to the comment section to hype this track up, letting Lady Du and Magiva know that they have done the thing. Seeing content like this is what people live for.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@sakhi_mkhatshwa said:

“Ncoooo a woman with a warm heart❤️❤️❤️”

@s_maduyaza said:

“❤️ahhhh this is beautiful kodwa.”

@majakajustice said:

“God bless your hustle.”

@lekgowadadj said:

“God bless you my sister ”

@xavull_thegreat said:

“You’re an inspiration@ladydu_sa God shall continue doing the most blessings on blessings.”

