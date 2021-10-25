Lady Du is not a woman who likes to buy her blessings on credit and it is a fact that she is hella proud of

Taking to social media to show off her new car, Lady Du let her people know that she paid cash for this beauty

Lady Du’s post inspired people to do their best to be debt-free and fans flocked to the comment section to congratulate her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Lit Amapiano vocalist and DJ Lady Du pride herself on the fact that she has “never bought anything on credit,” something not many people can say.

A few days ago Amapiano vocalist and DJ Lady Du spoke about her mentor who bought a Maserati cash and it is clear that she is also following in her footsteps. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media, Lady Du showed off her boujee new whip with pride, making it clear that she owns it, it ain’t on loan, reported ZAlebs.

Working hard for everything that she has, Lady Du is extremely proud that she solely owns it all!

"I have never bought anything on credit in my life. I don’t know how it even works, Everything I own I saved for. Those that know me, know my friends are cars meet WAWA 5," she wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Lady Du posted:

Seeing Lady Du’s post, peeps took to the comment section to let her know how inspired they are by her hustle. Being debt-free is the goal!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@zou_ngcayisa said:

“So inspirational ❤️”

@k.a.y.e_8020musiq suggested:

“You must learn to buy assets on credit not liabilities!”

@unathi.co clapped:

“Wawa is so pretty ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@motlakawe saw the new ride:

“I saw you eGermiston izolo eymotweni. Congratulations.”

Lady Du passes out while performing on stage

Lady Du is taking the loss of Mpura and Killer Kau very hard. The Amapiano artist reportedly collapsed on stage while performing the hit song she had with Mpura, Umsebenzi Wethu, reported Briefly News.

The Amapiano star took to social media and posted:

“To the fans that saw me pass out last night, I apologise, I tried soooo hard to be strong, I tried to keep it together. I thought I’d be able to handle that last gig, But I broke down, I don’t know how I’ll ever perform Umsebenzi Wethu. I’m taking some time off! Thank you.”

Source: Briefly.co.za