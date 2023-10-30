A TikTok video of two girls' angelic voices has turned thousands of South Africans into raging fans

The viral footage shows the young ladies harmonising to an opera song and hitting all the high notes

Viewers praised the talented girls and said they should pursue musical careers with those smooth vocal skills

Two girls went viral for belting an opera song. Image: @sthando372

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video featuring two young girls with exceptionally beautiful voices has taken the internet by storm.

The talented duo flawlessly sang an opera piece, effortlessly hitting the riff and runs like seasoned professionals.

Opera singers wow Mzansi

People were also impressed with how they slayed the song while comfortably sitting behind their school desks.

This video was a refreshing change for netizens, as it's not common to come across classical music performances on TikTok.

Video of girls' duet gains traction

The video uploaded by @sthando372 gained popularity, garnering an impressive 374,000 views and 65,000 likes. The young ladies' extraordinary vocal talents were on full display.

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise talented singers

TikTok users showered the pair with compliments, encouraging them to make singing their profession.

See some of the comments below:

@noxiemkhize mentioned:

"Haibo iyngoma zako Harry Potter phela lezi."

@gardenex_media said:

"I have never gone for opera nor watched opera music but the way you hit high notes, is totally immaculate. So it's a YES from me."

@noluthandomkhize18 commented:

"You both sound so beautiful."

@mandznothot posted:

"My toxic trait is thinking I can do this."

@nokumira suggested:

"Amazing. Please do Ave Maria."

@dlalasomgee stated:

"Can make a very nice house music song by DJ Cleo."

@itzzzeeee added:

"This reminds me of Barbie: 12 dancing princesses for some reason."

@chesneymurison noted:

"Brilliant. These girls should make it their career!❤️❤️"

